KPBS
Record-high temperatures set to continue in San Diego
Scorching temperatures, which are setting new records daily, continued Monday across much of San Diego County with an excessive heat warning in place until Friday night. Some drying with mid-level flow strengthening is expected to lead to increasing high temperatures through Monday, which is expected to be the hottest day of the week for most areas.
KPBS
San Diegans flock to beach on Labor Day to escape heat
The heat wave continues to sear San Diego County and some residents are finding relief at the beach, that’s where we sent KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado for details. San Diegans hit the beach for the unofficial last day of summer to try and cool off from the extreme heat wave that continues to bake Southern California. That's a traditional way to celebrate, but with the hotter-than-average temperatures, it's also one of the few bearable locations in the county.
KPBS
Record power demand could bring rolling blackouts
An extreme heat wave that’s gripped California since last week will result in record level demands for power. The officials who operate the state power grid are begging residents to conserve power to avoid blackouts. KPBS Science and Technology reporter Thomas Fudge has the story.<br/><br/>. An extreme heat wave...
KPBS
Brush fire east of Ramona reaches 50 acres but forward spread stopped
A 50-acre brush fire broke out east of Ramona Monday and threatened structures in the area, but firefighters were able to halt its forward spread by early afternoon. The blaze, dubbed the Caesar Fire, sparked about noon on the north side of state Route 78 near Ramona Trails Drive in the Witch Creek area.
KPBS
Jobs report shows some minor bright spots for San Diego
Amid high inflation and looming recession indicators, the U.S. still managed to add three hundred and fifteen thousand jobs during the month of August. And while San Diego continues to boast one of the lowest overall unemployment rates in the country, its overall labor force participation is down. Then, labor unions have won some high-profile victories in the last year. Here in California, but overall union membership dropped slightly last year and some doubt these sporadic victories mark a trend. Next, since the U.S. military withdrew from Afghanistan last year, some American veterans have been scrambling to help their Afghan allies escape the collapsing country. Though some have succeeded, most have not, and the stress has taken a toll on their health. And, over the course of nearly a decade, Gina Champion-Cain swindled hundreds of millions of dollars from unsuspecting investors in what would be the largest Ponzi scheme in San Diego history. Now, more than 2 years since she pled guilty to her crimes, a new series from the San Diego Union-Tribune looks to tell the rise-and-fall story of Champion- Cain. Also, Live theater in San Diego has had its difficulties getting back up on its feet since the pandemic shutdowns. Local theater companies, large and small, have noted audiences have been slow to return. Then, California has set aside $10 million to help people afford e-bikes - and the group the state has chosen to administer that incentive program is based right here in San Diego. Finally, a new book details the oral history of Comic-Con and the relationships forged at the event.
KPBS
California looks to spur e-bike adoption with new incentive program
California has set aside $10 million to help people afford e-bikes and turned to the non-profit Pedal Ahead to administer the effort. The San Diego-based organization is in the midst of a two-year pilot program that subsidizes the cost of an e-bike for program participants. The goal is to measure...
KPBS
On Labor Day, Newsom signs bill-boosting bargaining power of fast-food workers
Labor Day 2022 was a good one for California fast-food workers. Gov. Newsom signed a new law establishing a Fast-Food Council that allows workers to negotiate wage and working conditions on an industry-wide basis. KPBS reporter Gustavo Solis spoke with the law’s author and people who will be most impacted by it.<br/>
KPBS
Snapdragon Stadium opens to intense heat; SDSU fans say no place to stay cool
Saturday was supposed to be a day of celebrating the opening of Snapdragon Stadium, but the scorching heat forced San Diego State fans out of their seats and into the shade, with several in need of medical attention due to heat-related illnesses. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere has more. The San...
KPBS
New series looks into San Diego's largest Ponzi scheme
Over the course of nearly a decade, Gina Champion-Cain swindled hundreds of millions of dollars from unsuspecting investors in what would be the largest Ponzi scheme in San Diego history. Now, more than two years since she pleaded guilty to a 15-year prison sentence, a new series of stories from...
