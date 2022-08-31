Where K-Drama Fans Have Seen ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Actor Go Yoon-jung Before

One of Netflix’s most talked-about K-dramas is Alchemy of Souls , which just premiered its season finale. The drama, created by the Hong Sisters, takes place in a fantasy world and follows a mage assassin named Nak-su. Actor Go Yoon-jung played the supporting role of Nak-su in Alchemy of Souls and will r eturn to the leading role for the new season . The actor has made a name for herself in a few notable supporting roles.

Go Yoon-jung enthralled fans as a powerful mage in ‘Alchemy of Souls’

The historical fantasy K-drama begins with the introduction of Nak-su. She is regarded across Daeho as a powerful assassin who murders mages. When she fights Park Jin, she is gravely wounded and performs the Alchemy of Souls to transport her soul into the body of Mu-deok . From here on, fans do not see Go as the main character but, in flashbacks, as Naksu.

The character is an interesting one that helps establish the female lead. Fans learn Nak-su seeks revenge again the mage families for her father’s death. As she grows up in solitude, she becomes infamous for her ability to master the four stages of becoming a mage . She is one of the few mages who can master Tangsu and Chisu.

Nak-su becomes Jang Uk’s master in a new body and teaches him spells. While she has an ulterior motive, she finds herself falling in love. While Go did not appear as often in the K-drama as her character, fans loved her strong persona. But Go has appeared in other well-known works outside of Alchemy of Souls.

Go Yoon-jung played supporting roles in ‘Law School’ and starred in ‘Sweet Home’

Making her acting debut in 2019, Go had her first role in He Is Psychometric , playing Kim So-hyun. Go made a name for herself in 2020 when she had a cameo role in The School Nurse Files on Netflix. But that same year, she gained recognition in the apocalyptic Netflix K-drama Sweet Home as the character Park Yoo-ri, a caregiver with some medical training.

In 2021, Go appeared in a supporting role in the Netflix legal K-drama Law School. As the character Jeon Ye-seul, her character is a first-year student who is mistreated by her boyfriend, the son of an Assemblyman.

Alongside Alchemy of Soul s, Go also appeared in Lee Jung-jae’s movie Hunt as the character Jo Yoo-jeong. The character is a college student under the protection of the main character.

The actor will return for ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2

Quickly gaining traction in her career, Go is set to return as Nak-su in Alchemy of Souls Season 2. The finale’s events open the door for the character’s return, as the teaser introduced Go alongside the other main characters.

Go is also scheduled to play a main role in an upcoming 2022 Dinsey+ K-drama, Moving . The K-drama is based on a webtoon by Kang Full. It tells the story of three high school teenagers and their parents who uncover their superhero powers. Moving will have Go in the role of Jang Hee-soo, who has the same abilities as her parents.

Fans can watch Alchemy of Souls on Netflix .

