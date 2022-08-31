Perks and Rec: These tech deals are music to our ears

The JBL Clip 4 is pint-sized and perfect to attach to whatever bag you've got with you. JBL

Pop hits. Heavy metal. Smooth jazz. EDM. White noise. Whatever you're listening to, you need high-quality sound so you can keep loving your favorite genre. Our lab has tested tons of headphones, sound bars, and speakers, so if you're blasting country music on the beach or listening to a true crime podcast, you get the best experience possible. And a fun fact: a lot of our top picks are on sale for Labor Day.

Over-the-ear headphones are in again, and Sony's WH-CH710N headphones offer big benefits on a budget. In testing , we found that these headphones have solid sound, a good battery life, consistent Bluetooth connectivity, and useful noise-canceling tech. And for under $100 during Labor Day sales, they're a bargain.

If it's wireless earbuds you're after, look no further — our favorite set from Jabra is on major sale. The Jabra Elite 85t earbuds have impressive noise-canceling abilities, a good sound, and a comfy fit, on top of being both iPhone and Android capable. We also love Jabra's Sound+ app, which allows users to customize the earbuds' settings.

When it comes to speakers, the JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker packs a punch for its size. Our tester found that it has the best sound quality of any speaker of its kind, with a durable design and a full day of battery life. So whether you're in the sand, the mountains, or your backyard, the JBL Clip 4 will still give you great sound. And right now, it's under $50 .

OK, off to blast some Phoebe Bridgers. See you tomorrow with more deals.

— Sara Beth Bolin, Newsletter Writer

