‘Little People, Big World’: Will There Be a Roloff Farms Pumpkin Season in 2022?

Pumpkin season is returning to Roloff Farms in 2022.

The fun kicks off on October 1, with tickets going on sale on September 1.

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff owns the farm, which is currently for sale.

Little People, Big World fans should get ready for some serious fall vibes. Pumpkin season at Roloff Farms is nearly here. Here’s what you need to know about how to experience the big event that fans have seen on TLC’s popular series , and why it may be the last one for the Roloff family.

Roloff Farms pumpkin season kicks off on October 1

Pumpkin season is an annual tradition at Roloff Farms . The fall-tastic event features U-pick pumpkins, wagon rides, a country store, family-friendly fun and games, and more seasonal activities at the Little People, Big World farm in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Opening day for Roloff Farms pumpkin season 2020 is Saturday, October 1. It runs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through the rest of October, a representative for Roloff Farms confirmed to Showbiz Cheat Sheet in an email. Tickets go on sale on September 1 on the Roloff Farms website.

‘Little People, Big World’ star Matt Roloff is selling the farm

Unfortunately, this year’s pumpkin season could be a bittersweet one for the Roloff family and Little People, Big World fans. Matt Roloff has put the family farm up for sale. It’s currently on the market for $4 million. Assuming the property finds a buyer, this year’s pumpkin season could be the last for the Roloffs.

“I anticipate this will be the last one,” Matt’s ex-wife Amy Roloff said in a conversation with Lisa Dixon on YouTube . “But I could be very, very wrong.”

The decision to sell Roloff Farms has been contentious. After Amy and Matt divorced, she agreed to sell her half of the farm to her ex-husband, making Matt the sole owner. But Matt is nearing retirement, and he no longer wants to deal with the day-to-day running of the property, he explained in a May 15 Instagram post. While his and Amy’s twin sons Zach and Jeremy Roloff considered purchasing the land, they ultimately decided not to do so.

“They decided individually that the timing was not right for them to purchase a part of the farm at this time,” Matt wrote.

Jacob Roloff may be the only Roloff kid helping his dad with this year’s pumpkin season

While Matt says that he gave his kids the chance to buy the farm at “a substantial family discount” and they decided it wasn’t they right choice for them, some Little People, Big World fans think there’s more to the story. Zach has said that his father is “ manipulating the narrative ” around the sale of the farm and “not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others.”

In the midst of the dispute over the farm sale, Zach and his wife Tori Roloff opted out of helping with pumpkin season in 2021. Jeremy and his wife Audrey Roloff were also absent. So far, it doesn’t look like either of the twins will be around for the 2022 event either. However, Matt has shared photos on Instagram of his son Jacob Roloff helping him prepare for this year’s pumpkin season.

