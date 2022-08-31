ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Harris brings on a veteran of the Reid political machine

By Christopher Cadelago, Sam Stein
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KFQ0B_0hccbtNS00

Vice President Kamala Harris is staffing up and tapping a top operative from Harry Reid’s famed Nevada political operation.

Megan Jones, a longtime aide to the former Senate leader, is joining the vice president’s office ahead of the midterm elections, three people familiar with the hire tell POLITICO.

Jones, who worked as a senior adviser to Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign in Nevada, is set to begin in the VP’s office this week in a temporary position as a special government employee, one of the people said. In the role, likely to last a few months, Jones is expected to help with political planning, outreach and coordination, said a second person, describing her as a reliable, no-nonsense operative.

Harris’ team is gearing up to deploy the VP into battleground states in the midterms, and her office has relied on a mix of aides and outside informal advisors to shape some of her speeches and help prepare for the new phase.

Jones’ arrival comes amid waves of staff departures and hires in the VP’s office, including a new chief of staff, an overhaul of its communications team, and changes to the speechwriter ranks.

Harris’ senior aides have tried to impart a sense of stability while the VP in recent weeks has focused extensively on fallout from the Supreme Court’s decision to end abortion rights, meeting with state lawmakers from around the country on the issue.

Jones, a partner at the consulting firm Hilltop, spent more than 20 years with Reid, joining his 1998 reelection, helping build out the state Democratic Party and working on numerous statewide and legislative races in addition to Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection.

Her clients have included the Mike Bloomberg-funded Everytown for Gun Safety, Tom Steyer’s NextGen and the Western Conservation Foundation.

MOST READ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BUNWt_0hccbtNS00

Comments / 26

GO DAWGS
5d ago

Yes Willy Dilly said she was the best shoe shiner he ever had. Everyday she would go under his desk and shining those shoes for him. For some reason she could always put a smile on his face while shining them. Stayed under there for a while too🤣🤣

Reply
15
Gloria Joye
5d ago

Kamala, you can solicit all the big name people to help you; however, ole girl, the proof is in the pudding,! What have you, or are you doing, for the American people as Vice President?

Reply(1)
5
ReelPatriot
5d ago

She’s the only politician in America with a lower approval rating than Biden

Reply
14
Related
Business Insider

Ex-Biden White House senior advisor says it's 'political malpractice' for any Democratic candidate to reject campaigning with the president

Cedric Richmond said it was "political malpractice" for any Democratic candidate to rebuff a Biden campaign visit. "If you don't want Biden, it's malpractice," he told The Washington Post, pointing to the president's policy wins. As the midterm elections approach, Biden is set to become more active on the campaign...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Elections
Local
Nevada Government
SFGate

Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns

PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Tom Steyer
Person
Harry Reid
The List

Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden

Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Voices: The five Senate seats most likely to flip in the midterms, ranked

As the midterm elections come barreling down, Republicans are still confident of winning the House – but they’re already downplaying expectations that they can flip the Senate. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has all but admitted that the GOP likely won’t gain control of his chamber. Meanwhile, The Washington Post this weekend published a damning piece about how the National Republican Senatorial Committee is running low on money under chairman Rick Scott.Still, the party has time to turn things around. We like to give it to you straight and move beyond the noise; with that in mind, here are the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Political Machine#Mike Bloomberg#Veteran#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Senate#The Supreme Court#Hilltop
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
255K+
Followers
15K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy