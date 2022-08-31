ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 750 people working on Four Corners fire

BOISE, Idaho — The Four Corners Fire west of Lake Cascade is still burning after lightning struck the area on Aug. 13. As of Friday evening, the fire is over 13,000 acres and 34% contained. This is Pila Malolo’s third day on the fire. He said the combination of high temperatures and low humidity has made containing the fire difficult.
10 Boise Restaurants Distinguished as the Best Neighborhood Gems

While growth in the Treasure Valley comes with plenty of growing pains, most of us can agree that one of the positive things about it is the ever-expanding food scene in and around Boise!. Whether you’re craving pizza, burgers, seafood or fine dining, it’s easy to track down the top-rated...
Fascinating Sears Instant House Kits: Many Still Stand in Boise Today

Growing up, one of the best parts of the holiday season was the arrival of the Sears “Wishbook” on your front doorstep. When the big catalog showed up in August or September, you’d grab a big marker and start circling the things that you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. When you share those memories with your kids, they blink and look at you like you’re crazy. They’ve never known a time when they couldn’t log on to Amazon and easily add things to a wish list.
Watch: Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic's Nite Glow

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A fan favorite of the Spirit of Balloon Classic is taking place at Ann Morrison Park Friday night. The event is choreographed to music from Town Square Media and includes a "popcorn display" where balloons fire up their burners individually and together on cue. Got...
Boise Buyers Rejoice As Boise Seller Market Weakens Significantly

The Boise Housing market has been so well covered by the local and national press that it rivals the topics of sports and national politics. Idahoans have seen the rise of equity millionaires as home prices outpaced the stock market in growth. Buyers had the privilege of multiple offers and multiple bidding wars. As we've shared with you before, those days are over.
Brand New Farmers Market

On April 27th, a new farmer’s market opened. The market manager, Larry McClements, cut the ribbon at their Canyon County location. This farmers market is an exciting and new part of Canyon County that hundreds came to see. This market is open every Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m on the corner of Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway.
9 Boise Area Movie Theaters To Offer Can’t Miss $3 Movies

Labor Day weekend is going to be an absolute scorcher, so why not spend it at the movies?. When we shared how many days of record setting heat Boise was in for this week, many of you said you were “over it” or responded with a simple “ugh.” If you’re trying to make plans that don’t involve baking in the sun, the movies could be the perfect escape! They are, after all, notoriously frigid.
11 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With Huge Prize Jackpots Remaining

We recently asked you what types of prizes you'd like to win from our radio station this fall. Let's just say we're NOT stunned that cash was among the top answers. After all, this summer was expensive! Gas prices were over $5 a gallon for the majority of the summer travel season. Thanks to inflation, the estimated price of back-to-school shopping per child rose 8% to $661. The cost of everything went up, but in many cases, wages did not so families were a little more mindful of how they spent their dollars.
Boise Balloon Classic Remembers Larry Gebert in Moving Tribute

The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic took time today to honor departed KTVB Meteorologist Larry Gebert. He was awarded the prestigious pride of Boise Award, celebrating his work promoting the Boise River fest and the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. Mr. Gebert passed away this April from an unexpected heart attack. He was known as the constant champion of promoting nonprofit events in Idaho.
Idaho’s Best Buffet is in Boise

According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
Travis Scott Spotted Just Hours From Boise, Concert Is Expected

With thousands of people and families moving to Idaho these days, it's easy to say that the secret is not only "out", but it has been out. The "common folk" if you will, has discovered Idaho but locals will know that our state has served as a sort of refuge for celebrities for a very long time--a quest place for them to vacation and recreate without being blitzed by photographers and fans.
