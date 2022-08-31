ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Swimming advised against at 9 Iowa beaches

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has worked with various public health and management agencies in the state to inform and protect the public about the current water quality conditions at its beaches. Samples are collected weekly at 39 state-owned beaches from the week...
La Nina Keeping Iowa’s Weather Warm

(Webster City, IA) — State Climatologist, Justin Glisan, says June, July and August have been warmer and drier than normal for the last three years. Glisan says the La Nina weather pattern is to blame and it could impact fall in Iowa as well, with an elevated chance of warmer and drier temperatures for September, October, and November. La Nina is a cold sea surface temperature anomaly in the Pacific that impacts where storm tracks set up over the United States. Glisan says it could hang around through winter, which would mean warmer temperatures across the southern U-S and colder ones across the north – with Iowa stuck right in the middle.
Iowa Orchard opens for the season

GRANGER, Iowa — People stopped by Iowa Orchard in Granger on Monday for the first day of their season. Iowa Orchard has hundreds of trees and 29 different kinds of apples. Lisa DeWaard said apple picking is the perfect fall activity for families. "The funnest part is seeing the...
Ragweed pollen levels high, allergy season getting longer in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) -- Fall allergy season is now underway in Iowa, with rising levels of pollen over the next several days. For Ragweed allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years.
DeJear: Flat tax won’t be good for Iowa

Democratic hopeful for governor says current tax structure won't work for her agenda. Thanks for checking out this web extra from host Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear. We didn’t have time to bring you all of our conversation on “4 the Record.”. We...
More Iowa farmers consider double-cropping amid USDA change

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) — The USDA has made changes to allow farmers to plant and harvest two crops on the same piece of land. Essentially, allowing for two-cash crops, KCRG reports. “I’ll plant a rye in the fall, and soybeans in the spring,” said Fayette County farmer Loran...
Sergeant Bluff student is Iowa's top supermarket sacker

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) — The best way to bag groceries is to create walls with boxes while grouping similar items so they all go together. That is, unless there are bottles, which may break when are placed side-by-side. These are the recommendations of Nolan McGregor -- and he...
Iowans enjoy Labor Day celebrations across the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — With workers across the Hawkeye State enjoying some time away from the office for Labor Day, that didn't mean there's nothing to do—quite the opposite, in fact. From parades to car shows, Iowans found plenty of ways to mark the occasion. In Altoona, motorheads...
KCCI Archive: Horns Ferry bridge collapse

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 110-year-old Horns Ferry Bridge collapsed into the Des Moines River in 1991. The spectacular sight gave hundreds of Labor Day campers an extra treat during what would normally be a quiet weekend vacation. It also gave two teenagers the scare of their lives.
Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties

Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
Train Derails In Northern Iowa, Spilling Asphalt Into Nearby Creek

(Hampton, IA) -- Cleanup is underway after a train derails in northern Iowa, resulting in asphalt spilling into a creek. Union Pacific says about 44 train cars derailed near Hampton around 3:30 a.m. Union Pacific says some asphalt spilled into Otter Creek and hazmat crews are working on getting it cleanup up. No one's hurt and the cause of the crash hasn't been determined.
Forbes survey names best Iowa employers

IOWA, USA — Pella Corporation is the best company to work for in Iowa, with FedEx and ALDI also in the top three, a new Forbes survey finds. Forbes surveyed 70,000 American workers at companies with at least 500 employees. "Surveys were conducted anonymously, allowing participants to freely share...
Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?

This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
Iowa Fan's Reaction To Hawkeyes Performance Is Going Viral

Iowa's performance this Saturday against South Dakota State has been painful to watch. In fact, the Hawkeyes have been so lethargic in their season opener that fans at Kinnick Stadium are slowly losing their composure. During the start of the fourth quarter, an Iowa fan's reaction to the team's performance...
