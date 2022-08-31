ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WTAJ

Blair County non-profit emphasizes hunting safety for younger hunters

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As hunting season approaches in Central Pennsylvania, a non-profit is highlighting safety for its younger hunters. The Blair County Game, Fish and Forestry Association are offering youth shooting lessons and tips every Monday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. starting next Monday, Sept. 12, and going through the end of November. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Punxsy man declared dead after crashing into house

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man was declared dead at the scene after his truck reportedly left the road and hit a two-story house. According to the report, 66-year-old David Hepler was driving a Ford F-150XLT Monday morning, Sept. 5, on Ringgold Timblin Road (Route 3003) in Ringgold Township. At around 8:40 a.m., […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

