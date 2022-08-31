Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania nurse strike continues on Labor Day
Strikes on Labor Day used to occur with some regularity in past decades, but they have become rarer.
Blair County non-profit emphasizes hunting safety for younger hunters
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As hunting season approaches in Central Pennsylvania, a non-profit is highlighting safety for its younger hunters. The Blair County Game, Fish and Forestry Association are offering youth shooting lessons and tips every Monday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. starting next Monday, Sept. 12, and going through the end of November. […]
California school students to get more sleep with later start times
SAN DIEGO, CA (CBS Newspath) – Kids across the country are back in school. But this year, some students are getting more sleep. A first of its kind law requires all high schools in California to start no earlier than 8:30 and an 8 am or later start for middle schools to help students get […]
Texas Gov. Abbott: Rape victims can prevent pregnancy by taking Plan B
Abbott’s Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke responded to the governor’s statement on Twitter on Friday night, saying “We are going to end Greg Abbott’s career on November 8 and the women of Texas are going to lead the way.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Punxsy man declared dead after crashing into house
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man was declared dead at the scene after his truck reportedly left the road and hit a two-story house. According to the report, 66-year-old David Hepler was driving a Ford F-150XLT Monday morning, Sept. 5, on Ringgold Timblin Road (Route 3003) in Ringgold Township. At around 8:40 a.m., […]
Comments / 0