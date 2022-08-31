ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsideHook

Todd Snyder’s Blowout Labor Day Sale Just Got Even Better

Menswear on the brain? Office wardrobe in desperate need of a revamp? Or maybe you’re just interested in leveling up your style in general. Regardless of your circumstances, the place for you (and that credit card burning a hole in your pocket) is Todd Synder. If you somehow aren’t already familiar with the NYC-based designer, Mr. Synder’s approachable offerings are a shining example of great clothes for everyday guys at an approachable price…and what’s better than that?
#Labor Day#Merino Wool#Sneaker#Wool Runner#Allbirds Labor Day Sale
Daily Mail

Bags of cash, a diamond-encrusted Rolex and 18-carat Cartier bracelets: See the incredible haul of luxury goods seized by cops as they lock up items valued at more than $600million

Luxury cars, high-end jewellery and countless stacks of cash make up just some of the $600million worth of items seized by police over the past three years. The AFP-led Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce have restrained $380million worth of homes and commercial properties from those breaking the law since February 2020.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
whowhatwear

Jimmy Choo's Latest It Sneakers Have Arrived, and Everyone Wants a Pair

We like to consider ourselves flat-shoe aficionados with a specialty in hunting down the coolest sneakers that can easily finish every outfit. Not all trainers are created equal, and every now and then, a new pair comes along that manages to capture the hearts (and wardrobes) of fashion people across the globe. One such gem has been delivered recently by Jimmy Choo: the Diamond Light Maxi.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Reflective Accents Dress The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow”

2022 marks the celebration of many an iconic sneaker, such as the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 97. And as it’s already received a party of its own not long back, the Air Max 95 has only delivered inline releases since the start of the year. Joining this catalog is yet another simple pair, which features both reflective detailing and hits of “Tour Yellow.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Jordan Brand Introduces Its Latest Lifestyle Shoe, The Granville Pro

Over the course of the last few years, Jordan Brand has introduced a drove of lifestyle sneakers. And come this September, yet another one will be hitting the shelves: the Granville Pro. The latest addition to the 23 Engineered line-up, the Granville Pro is a stark departure from the Jumpman’s...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Marks The Return Of GORE-TEX Materials For Fall 2022

For the past few years The Swooshes use of GORE-TEX materials has revolutionized winterized footwear through their most heralded silhouettes. The Fall 2022 calendar will certainly see the return of weather-ready styles with the Nike Air Max 90 being marked as the Trojan Horse. Split between leather and GORE-TEX textiles,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
InsideHook

Yankee Candle’s Founder Owned an Estate With a Venue and Waterpark. Now it’s For Sale.

Never underestimate the public’s demand for scented candles. That, at least, is one of the prime takeaways from the news that an estate owned by Michael James Kittredge II — best known for founding Yankee Candle — is now on the market for $23 million. It’s unclear if the estate itself comes with any candles, but we’re pretty sure the sellers would be willing to throw a few in to sweeten the deal.
REAL ESTATE
InsideHook

Burrow’s Labor Day Sale Is the Best Time to Buy New Home Furniture

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. For its Labor Day sale, direct-to-consumer furniture company Burrow is throwing a tiered sale from now through September 11. This means when you use code LDS22 at checkout, you’ll save up to $1,000 sitewide. Here’s a breakdown of the sale below:
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

The adidas adiFOM Q Is Releasing At Select Retailers Tomorrow, September 2nd

The Three Stripes has garnered quite a bit of scrutiny with their latest silhouette, the adiFOM Q, which was discounted as an imitation of a much-beloved adidas Yeezy design. But regardless of where you stand on the topic, the shoe undoubtedly bears a history of its own, as it draws inspiration from the adidas Quake that originally debuted in 2001.
APPAREL
InsideHook

Elevate Your Home Bar With Huckberry’s Sale on Whiskey Peaks Glassware

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Taking the idea of a rocks glass literally: Whiskey Peaks. These are handblown glasses and decanters with raised topographic impressions of the world’s most well-known mountains (as well as the Grand Canyon and, randomly, a giant wave crashing). And right now, these glasses are 20% off at Huckberry if you spend $75 or more and use the code BOURBONMONTH.
SHOPPING
Hypebae

Givenchy Releases TK-360+ Sneaker for FW22 Women’s

Givenchy has unveiled the TK-360+ sneaker for Fall/Winter 2022 — this time, for women. Following the original TK-360, which Creative Director Matthew M. Williams first introduced as a men’s sneaker for Spring/Summer 2022, the essential footwear expertly merges form with function. Constructed in a single piece, the TK-360+...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
