Never underestimate the public’s demand for scented candles. That, at least, is one of the prime takeaways from the news that an estate owned by Michael James Kittredge II — best known for founding Yankee Candle — is now on the market for $23 million. It’s unclear if the estate itself comes with any candles, but we’re pretty sure the sellers would be willing to throw a few in to sweeten the deal.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO