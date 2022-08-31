ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, KY

‘Field of dreams’: Ground broken on mega electric vehicle battery plant in Warren County

By Lisa Autry
WFPL
WFPL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21nRUR_0hccamPO00 Ground was broken on Tuesday on the second-largest economic development project in Kentucky history.

Envision AESC is building a mega factory to produce electric vehicle batteries in Warren County.

Led by Gov. Andy Beshear, state and local leaders turned the first dirt on a $2 billion, 3,000,000 square-foot factory in the Kentucky Transpark.

“This is a historic day that we are going to remember for generations to come, that’s going to reverberate in so many communities across this state,” Beshear said.

Japanese-owned Envision AESC announced plans in April to build an electric vehicle battery gigafactory that will create a projected 2,000 jobs. The company will produce next-generation battery cells that provide reduced charging times and increased range for EVs. The plant is expected to power up to 300,000 vehicles annually by 2027.

Mayor Todd Alcott called it an “epic day” for Bowling Green.

“Three million square feet is kind of hard to envision, but I think it’s 18 super Wal-Marts that we’re imagining in that field behind you, so it is a field of dreams,” Alcott said at Tuesday’s event.

Gov. Beshear also presented the city of Bowling Green with a $1 million grant to help fund construction of a new fire station to support growth around the Transpark.

The Warren County site will be one of the largest lithium-ion battery plants in North America. Beshear said the project solidifies Kentucky as the nation’s capitol for EV battery production.

The Warren County project is the second-largest in state history behind planned construction of two vehicle battery manufacturing plants in Hardin County. That project by Ford’s and SK Innovation is expected to create 5,000 jobs.

Comments / 0

Related
Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting

Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky

Judge Thomas Wingate wrote that “the Department of Revenue improperly collected debts of UK HealthCare using impermissible means to collect unliquidated sums.” The post Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren County, KY
Business
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Field, KY
City
Ford, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Kentucky State
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
Warren County, KY
Government
County
Warren County, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Todd Alcott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Plants#Electric Vehicle Battery#Vehicles#Plant#Business Industry#Linus Business#Japanese#Wal Marts#Ev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WFPL

Two commonwealth’s attorneys expelled from state prosecutors association

Two commonwealth’s attorneys have been kicked out of the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association, a state group representing the prosecutors, following reports of misconduct by the pair. Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association President Carrie Ovey-Wiggins — the commonwealth’s attorney for the 56th Judicial Circuit serving Caldwell, Livingston, Trigg and Lyon counties — in a statement said information […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy