ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Beach, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Pine Beach, NJ
Sports
City
Pine Beach, NJ
GreenMatters

How Long Do Mauve Jellyfish Stings Last? Keep a Look Out in New Jersey

Something new is wreaking havoc on the Jersey Shore... and no, it isn't Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Snooki, or any of the usual culprits. A rare species of jellyfish called mauve stinger jellyfish have been popping up in waters surrounding popular beaches, including Sandy Hook and Cape May. And even though regular jellyfish generally tend to be a nuisance during this time of year, this variety in particular delivers a much more intense sting than others, upon making contact with it.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Boating#Linus Outdoor#Kayaks#River East#Local Life#Paddle#Vehicles#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Toms River Nj Waters#The Pine Beach Yacht Club#Guinness World Record#Nj
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy