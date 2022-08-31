Read full article on original website
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of New JerseyTravel MavenTabernacle, NJ
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
Ocean Township Festival Happening Now!Flour, Eggs and YeastOcean Township, NJ
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil Fish
According to Wikipedia, the devil fish or giant devil ray (Mobula mobular) is a species of ray in the family Mobulidae. The average devil fish grows to a length of disk 3.5 metres (11 ft) and can be found in the Mediterranean Sea as well as the eastern part of the Atlantic Ocean.
‘Huge’ shark thrashes in the sea as mom screams ‘get out of the water’ where swimmers fled predator a week earlier
A TEN-FOOT long hammerhead shark has been spotted thrashing off the coast – days after swimmers were forced to flee in fear. One mom told her son to get out of the water as the predator lurked near Orange Beach, Alabama on August 22. Dramatic footage shows the hammerhead...
Massive hammerhead shark chases stingrays as swimmers flee Alabama beach
A hammerhead shark swimming off the coast of an Alabama beach was caught on camera chasing stingrays on Monday morning. In a video shared on Facebook by Catarena Peek, a plainly visible hammerhead shark is seen thrashing around in the water, chasing stingrays during a high speed chase in the Gulf's shallow water.
Great white shark spotted near three divers yards from shore as officials warn beasts are ‘still hunting & feeding’
A GREAT white shark has reportedly been spotted by three divers just 100 yards from the Californian coastline. Conservation experts have warned that the beasts are continuing to hunt along the shore even though the beach season may be nearing an end. Free divers who were spearfishing spotted the shark...
‘Huge’ shark spotted lurking off California coast as sightings force beaches to close
A SHARK that was up to eight feet long has been spotted lurking off the Californian coastline. Beaches across the country have been forced to close in recent weeks amid dozens of sightings, sparking fear among locals and tourists. Los Angeles County lifeguards revealed a shark that was between six...
Shark sightings skyrocket over Labor Day weekend after woman, 51, suffers ‘serious bite’ at US beach
SHARK sightings skyrocketed over the Labor Day weekend after a vacationing woman was attacked in Hawaii. The 51-year-old visiting from France was taken to a local medical facility in critical condition for what the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources calls a "serious bite." A 12-14 foot shark was...
How Long Do Mauve Jellyfish Stings Last? Keep a Look Out in New Jersey
Something new is wreaking havoc on the Jersey Shore... and no, it isn't Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Snooki, or any of the usual culprits. A rare species of jellyfish called mauve stinger jellyfish have been popping up in waters surrounding popular beaches, including Sandy Hook and Cape May. And even though regular jellyfish generally tend to be a nuisance during this time of year, this variety in particular delivers a much more intense sting than others, upon making contact with it.
Narcity
You Can Walk On The Ocean Floor & Explore Mysterious Caves At This Seaside Village In Canada
If you want to live your best mermaid life, you can visit a small town in Canada where you can explore sea caves and take a walk along the ocean floor. Located on the shores of the Bay of Fundy, St. Martins, New Brunswick, is a charming seaside village where you can take advantage of the famously drastic tides of the bay.
Having a whale of a time! Awesome moment humpback repeatedly breaches just meters from where father, son and their dog Shelby are kayaking
This awesome footage shows the moment a humpback whale performed a series of stunning breaches just metres away from a father and son kayaking with their dog in British Columbia. Ryan, 45, was kayaking with his son Aidan, 19, and their nine-year-old Australian Shepherd Shelby on August 9 in Desolation...
