ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Man struck by 2 cars while crossing street in Lakeland

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I5zeA_0hccaNXL00

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 27-year-old man died after he was struck by two vehicles while attempting to cross the street in Lakeland Tuesday evening.

Authorities said the man was attempting to cross US 98 North near Griffin Road around 8:45 p.m. as a 2008 Infiniti sedan approached in a southbound lane. Despite the driver’s last-second effort to swerve around the pedestrian, he was unable to avoid an impact and struck the man.

Carli family gets update on ‘agonizing’ autopsy wait

After the man fell to the ground, he was struck by a second vehicle, a 1997 Toyota Camry, that was also headed in the southbound direction. Authorities said both drivers immediately stopped and remained at the scene.

While first responders attempted life-saving efforts, the man, later identified as 27-year-old Hector Lugo, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The roadway was shut down for roughly two hours while the scene was cleared and processed for an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information regarding the crash is asked to contact investigating Officer Camilo Almeida at camilo.almeida@lakelandgov.net .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Cars
Lakeland, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, FL
Accidents
Lakeland, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Infiniti#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
Lakeland Gazette

Red Lights = STOP!

It’s been a bit since we’ve posted videos showing a few close calls where motorists are running red lights. Please put down the distractions and STOP ON RED!. As a follower of our page, you know that in the past we’ve posted red light camera violations to remind motorists to STAY ALERT.
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Victim injured fighting off accused robber at Pasco County gas station

HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed and cut someone outside a Holiday gas station early Sunday morning. According to deputies, the suspect demanded money from the victim who was walking near the Shell gas station at 2715 US Highway 19 around 4:30 a.m. When the victim refused, the two began to fight.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Woman followed by stranger’s vehicle from Clermont to Sumter County

A woman frantically sought help from a deputy after she was followed by a stranger’s vehicle from Clermont to Sumter County. The woman had been driving a beige 2017 Toyota Camry on Wednesday night when she spotted a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car at Bevilles liquor store in Bushnell. The woman rolled down her window and appeared to be in “emotional distress.” She said a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu had followed her from Clermont to Webster. She said she did not go home, because she did not want to the driver to discover where she lived.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
wfla.com

Florida police find bodies during welfare check at apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were found dead at a Florida apartment Friday night, according to authorities. NBC affiliate WESH reported that the Orlando Police Department was called to do a welfare check at an apartment on Savannah River Way after 6:30 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they...
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

WFLA

90K+
Followers
19K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy