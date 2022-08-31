SXSW begins announcing speakers for 2023 festival and conference

AUSTIN (KXAN) — South by Southwest announced initial featured speakers for its 2023 conference on Tuesday.

Some of the names include Athleta Chief Brand Officer Kyle Andrew, the most decorated Track & Field Olympian in history Allyson Felix, Future of Sex podcast host Bryony Cole, author and podcast host Amy Gallo, Indeed CEO Chris Hyams, KIND Snacks Founder Daniel Lubetzky and chef and host Sophia Roe among other speakers.

SXSW also announced some new featured sessions:

2050: Digital Identity is a Human Right

Data Privacy After Roe v. Wade

Design for a Better Future

RTR 2023: The Neuroscience of Self-Renewal

Lizzo was featured as one of the keynote speakers of the festival earlier this year. Actors like Sandra Bullock, Jamie Lee Curtis, Debby Ryan and Daniel Radcliffe also attended the event .

The 2022 festival was the first festival to return to in-person events after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down plans in 2020 . Festival organizers hosted an online version of SXSW in 2021 .

SXSW 2019 brought in over $355 million in economic impacts to the city of Austin. Reports showed a steady increase from at least 2016, according to past reports from KXAN. 2019 was also a big year for SXSW organizers themselves, as the festival opened its new downtown Austin headquarters .

SXSW 2023 is set for March 10-19 both in person and online. Learn how you can attend on the SXSW website .

