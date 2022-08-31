ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

Teens accused of causing $100k in damage at Florida middle school

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

PALATKA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three 14-year-olds have been accused of breaking into a Florida middle school and causing an estimated $100,000 in damage.

According to a post on the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page , firefighters responded to reports of smoke at Jenkins Middle School in Palatka on Sunday afternoon. They reported seeing three teenagers running away from the school when they arrived. Deputies and Palatka police officers found “extensive damage” on the campus, including the gym, which is owned by the city.

(via Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said toilets and sinks were damaged and overflowing, windows were smashed, security cameras were destroyed, and 17 fire extinguishers were discharged on campus. The sheriff’s office said the suspected vandals used golf clubs found in the gym to damage property. The damaged cameras reportedly captured the vandalism before they were destroyed.

Deputies said the suspects appeared to be young, so they took the footage Palatka Junior-Senior High School, where one of the school resource officers identified the teenagers. They were charged with felony burglary with more than $1,000 in damages, felony criminal mischief and preventing or obstructing extinguishment of a fire by interfering with the fire extinguishers.

“This is one of the most extreme cases of vandalism I’ve ever seen,” Chief Deputy Joseph Wells told First Coast News. “You have to be held accountable for your crimes at any age.”

The sheriff’s office said the middle school was equipped with an alarm system, but it didn’t trigger during the alleged burglary. The city of Palatka is conducting its own investigation into the damages at the gym.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 31

Janene
5d ago

Yes these 3 teens need to be held accountable for this schools damage as well as accountable for the gymnasium as well. What the heck were they thinking!! Now what they do not realize is that these felony crimes will end up on their records for their whole lifetime's and it will affect their ability to have a good job, get into the military or into any post secondary school as well as also affecting any relationship they may have. Total disregard for people's property. Parents of these 3 should have brought their children up better than this!! SMH!!!🙄🤔🤬

Reply(5)
23
Awilda Torres
5d ago

Well the amazing parents should split the 100,000. And have their 3 kids do community service in the Humane society in their town clearing the dogs cages every single day for 1 year.

Reply
8
Abigail Guadalupe
5d ago

Put them to fix everything they broke with supervision. Make them sweat so they can understand the damage they did.

Reply
9
 

