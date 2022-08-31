ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston Animal Society continues to waive adoption fees

By Lindsay Miller
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Animal Society will continue to waive adoption fees for all adult dogs through Sunday.

Charleston Animal Society worked with NBC during August on the Clear the Shelters initiative, a nationwide month-long adoption event.

The shelter announced on Wednesday that they will continue to waive adoption fees for adult dogs through Sunday.

Adopted dogs will go home with $250 in food and supplies and an exclusive package of Science Diet god food, and Heartguard or flea prevention.

Charleston Animal Society says adopting an adult dog means less training. These dogs know basic commands such as sit, stay, lay down and create.

Browse adoptable pets online at charlestonanimalsociety.org/adopt.

Charleston Animal Society is located at 2455 Remount Road.

