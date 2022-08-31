Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Why I'll skip the iPhone 14 and buy the iPad 2022 instead
The annual iPhone launch is always the most exciting event in mobile tech, and this year Apple is expected to drop the iPhone 14, alongside the iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It won’t be a revolutionary update, and not an entirely new design, more...
TechRadar
Why you should expect the Apple Watch 8 at the iPhone 14 launch
The next Apple launch event will take place on September 7. Apple has confirmed it. This is the big iPhone 14 reveal, but we also think the Apple Watch 8 will get its moment in the spotlight on the same date. It is not the only point in the remainder...
TechRadar
There's never been a better time to get started with smart plugs
Those looking to build themselves the best smart home will probably have considered the benefits of smart plugs. Inexpensive and versatile, these humble devices can be enlisted to integrate any analog or "dumb" devices – such as lamps, speakers, kitchen appliances, and pretty much any items that's plugged in – into your existing routines and automation.
TechRadar
When AirPods Pro 2 launch, the originals might become the bargain of the year
It's looking more and more likely that we'll see the AirPods Pro 2 appear at the next Apple Event, alongside the iPhone 14 and the Apple Watch Series 8. We're expecting the launch price of the AirPods Pro 2 to match the launch price of the original Apple AirPods Pro, making them something like $249 / £239 / AU$399, and I suspect that the current AirPods Pro will be discontinued. It's possible that Apple would lower the price of the current model and keep them around, as it did with the AirPods 2nd Gen once it release the AirPods 3rd Gen.
Love it or hate it, Windows 11's taskbar is here to stay - and it's getting improved
The redesigned taskbar in Windows 11 has had its fair share of praise and criticisms since the update arrived in October 2021, but a year on, Microsoft is working on some improvements. While a new (much requested) drag and drop feature for the Start menu is still missing in action,...
iPhone 14 Pro’s camera lenses look set to be much bigger than the iPhone 13 Pro’s
One possible indicator for the presence of good cameras on a phone is big lenses, and it looks like the iPhone 14 Pro will have some large ones, as newly-unearthed photos of an iPhone 13 Pro in a case supposedly designed for the upcoming 14 Pro demonstrate. These images –...
TechRadar
Apple Labor Day deals 2022: huge offers on iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch and more
We've rounded up all the best Apple Labor Day deals in just one place so you can see all of today's biggest bargains in the Labor Day sales. The good news is that if you're looking to buy a new Apple device for less then you're in luck. There are some terrific offers on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and the Apple Watch - many of which are now at their cheapest prices ever.
TechRadar
I let the Galaxy Watch 5 listen to me sleep and found out whether I snore
I am skeptical about sleep tracking with a smartwatch. A smartwatch simply cannot collect all of the data that a truly scientific and accurate sleep study collects. A true sleep study measures the function of your brain, your heart, and your lungs as you sleep, through a variety of sensors, and is conducted by experts. A smartwatch measures only what it can detect through your wrist, right? Not exactly, as long as it has help from a friend.
TechRadar
I tried NuraTrue Pro's lossless audio earbuds and now I doubt my hearing
It was a beautiful morning in Berlin. I was a hop, skip and a jump from the huge IFA 2022 tech trade show, and the schnapps dealt to me the night before hadn't affected my head too badly – well done, me. And so it was that in high...
TechRadar
I wish the PS5 DualSense controller let me use AA batteries
I’ve always been an advocate for rechargeable controllers. In a generation where convenience is king, with the likes of Quick Resume and cloud gaming making it easier than ever to access your games, the last thing I thought I wanted to do was fumble around with lithium batteries. This...
This new one-click photo optimizer makes your photos look better for free
Ashampoo has launched a free version of its Photo Optimizer software with one-click photo editing and automatic optimization. For content creators on a budget and pushed for time, Photo Optimizer FREE (opens in new tab) - yes, all-caps - is designed to clean up a photo’s exposure, color temperature, sharpness, stains, and contrast.
