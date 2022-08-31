ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Why I'll skip the iPhone 14 and buy the iPad 2022 instead

The annual iPhone launch is always the most exciting event in mobile tech, and this year Apple is expected to drop the iPhone 14, alongside the iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It won’t be a revolutionary update, and not an entirely new design, more...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

There's never been a better time to get started with smart plugs

Those looking to build themselves the best smart home will probably have considered the benefits of smart plugs. Inexpensive and versatile, these humble devices can be enlisted to integrate any analog or "dumb" devices – such as lamps, speakers, kitchen appliances, and pretty much any items that's plugged in – into your existing routines and automation.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Garmin#Fitness App#Peloton#Fitbit Premium#Fitbit Versa
TechRadar

When AirPods Pro 2 launch, the originals might become the bargain of the year

It's looking more and more likely that we'll see the AirPods Pro 2 appear at the next Apple Event, alongside the iPhone 14 and the Apple Watch Series 8. We're expecting the launch price of the AirPods Pro 2 to match the launch price of the original Apple AirPods Pro, making them something like $249 / £239 / AU$399, and I suspect that the current AirPods Pro will be discontinued. It's possible that Apple would lower the price of the current model and keep them around, as it did with the AirPods 2nd Gen once it release the AirPods 3rd Gen.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Apple Labor Day deals 2022: huge offers on iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch and more

We've rounded up all the best Apple Labor Day deals in just one place so you can see all of today's biggest bargains in the Labor Day sales. The good news is that if you're looking to buy a new Apple device for less then you're in luck. There are some terrific offers on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and the Apple Watch - many of which are now at their cheapest prices ever.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
TechRadar

I let the Galaxy Watch 5 listen to me sleep and found out whether I snore

I am skeptical about sleep tracking with a smartwatch. A smartwatch simply cannot collect all of the data that a truly scientific and accurate sleep study collects. A true sleep study measures the function of your brain, your heart, and your lungs as you sleep, through a variety of sensors, and is conducted by experts. A smartwatch measures only what it can detect through your wrist, right? Not exactly, as long as it has help from a friend.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

I wish the PS5 DualSense controller let me use AA batteries

I’ve always been an advocate for rechargeable controllers. In a generation where convenience is king, with the likes of Quick Resume and cloud gaming making it easier than ever to access your games, the last thing I thought I wanted to do was fumble around with lithium batteries. This...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy