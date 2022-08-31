It's looking more and more likely that we'll see the AirPods Pro 2 appear at the next Apple Event, alongside the iPhone 14 and the Apple Watch Series 8. We're expecting the launch price of the AirPods Pro 2 to match the launch price of the original Apple AirPods Pro, making them something like $249 / £239 / AU$399, and I suspect that the current AirPods Pro will be discontinued. It's possible that Apple would lower the price of the current model and keep them around, as it did with the AirPods 2nd Gen once it release the AirPods 3rd Gen.

