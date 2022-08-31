Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Megabus expands bus services throughout Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Megabus.com, one of North America’s largest bus companies, is expanding its coverage throughout Pennsylvania by partnering with Fullington Trailways. The new partnership will connect Philadelphia with 11 cities, Harrisburg with nine cities, New York City with 14 cities, Pittsburgh with 22 cities, and State College with 18 cities.
abc27.com
York’s Labor Day celebration at Kiwanis Lake
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of York held its annual Labor Day celebration at Kiwanis Lake until 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. There was a variety of food and merchandise vendors as well as music and kids activities. “The biggest thing is just to get people back...
WGAL
Rain could be heavy at times; flood watch for parts of south-central Pennsylvania
A flood watch is in effect from Monday at 4 p.m. to Tuesday at noon for much of Pennsylvania (see map below). The flood watch will be in effect for all counties in the Susquehanna Valley except Adams, Lancaster and York.
abc27.com
Counties with the most seniors in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a...
abc27.com
Midstate man has custom bicycle stolen
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County man, Tom Bay, nearly died on his bike after a hit-and-run accident with an SUV in Lebanon five years ago. Now, he’s back to riding bikes, but that’s on hold after someone stole Bay’s custom bike from his carport.
local21news.com
People trapped by two vehicle accident in York County, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police and fire crew responded to the scene of a two motor vehicle accident last night on I-83 southbound, south of Leader Heights. Shrewsbury fire department had reported that all south bound lanes were closed. 511PA however has reported that those lanes have now...
Pennsylvania police increasing patrols for Labor Day
Pennsylvania State Police are stepping up patrols on Labor Day as millions across the commonwealth celebrate the long holiday weekend.
Crash shuts down I-83 in southern York County
A crash has closed Interstate 83 southbound between exits 10 and 14, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to York County dispatch, firefighters are currently on the scene after a vehicle accident took place around Leader Heights Road. The accident was reported around 8:30 p.m. Dispatch said injuries were reported.
abc27.com
Middletown fireworks display dedicated to firefighter
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown’s annual fireworks display was on Saturday night. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Before the show started, Mayor Jim Curry dedicated the show to volunteer firefighter Shaun Menear. Back in...
abc27.com
Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham to perform in Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham’s new “Seriously!?” tour is stopping in Reading, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Santander Arena. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. Dunham, who is now 60 years old, has been performing...
abc27.com
Crews battle barn fire in Lebanon County
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews were on the scene of a barn fire in North Cornwall Township, Lebanon County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Crews were responding to the fire on the...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash shuts down Oregon Pike in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has closed down a busy stretch of road in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on Pa. 272 both directions between ROSE HILL RD, STONE QUARRY RD and MAIN ST. All lanes are closed. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
wtae.com
Large pool of human blood found on Pennsylvania street
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A large amount of blood was discovered on a street in a Pennsylvania neighborhood, but where it came from remains a mystery. The blood was found around 7:15 a.m. Saturday on Ashburg Drive in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County not far from Cumberland Valley High School.
Police search for man accused of stealing dog, cash from Dauphin County home
HIGHSPIRE, Pa. — The Highspire Borough Police Department is searching for a Middletown man who allegedly burglarized a home on Sunday. On Sept. 4, police received a report from the victim, who claimed that her home had been broken into. Police have since charged Tyler Gentry of Middletown with burglary in the incident.
Pa. teen dies in ATV crash: reports
An 18-year-old male died after crashing his ATV, according to a story from KDKA. According to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Shane Wardropper, of Moon Twp., died after he struck a fixed object on the train tracks on Elizabeth Street in Robinson. The accident happened just before...
abc27.com
This Week In Pennsylvania: Jen Smith
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about former President Donald Trump being in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, as well as how the war of words between Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman intensified.
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl
RIMERSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl. Troopers say Malea Janis was last seen in Rimersburg in Clarion County at around 12:30 p.m. Janis is 5 foot 1 inch tall and weighs around 116 pounds. She had black hair and brown eyes. Anyone...
abc27.com
Harrisburg marine returns home after three years
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There was a warm welcome for one local hero who returned to Harrisburg on Saturday afternoon. Sergeant Tyrese Thomas-Greene is now home from the Marine Corps after being stationed in Japan for the past three years. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight...
abc27.com
West Shore Police revive individual from overdose twice in 72 hours
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – West Shore Regional Police say officers revived the same individual twice in 72 hours after an overdose. Officers used Narcan to revive the individual and say this was the third time the individual had overdosed and received life-saving measures this week. Police did not provide...
Pennsylvania Department of Health offering medication to protect against radioactive iodine
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering special medication for Pennsylvanians living near four active nuclear plants in case of future emergencies.That includes the Beaver Valley Power Station in Shippingport.The potassium iodide should only be taken when instructed by health leaders or the governor -- and is not a replacement for evacuation.The tablets help protect the thyroid gland against radioactive iodine. People who live within 10 miles of the plant can pick up the tablets at Beaver Valley Mall on September 15 from 2 PM to 7 PM.
