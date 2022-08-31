ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No growth seen on Quartz Fire in Glacier National Park

By MTN News
 5 days ago
WEST GLACIER - The Quartz Fire in Glacier National Park has shown no recent growth and has burned 1,698 acres according to the Wednesday update.

Structure protection crews remain at Quartz Lake, and the fire is being monitored from both the air and the ground.

Fire managers report that despite the warmer, drier weather very little fire activity has been observed.

A new fire, the Flat Mineral Fire, has been identified in the Flattop Mountain area above Mineral Creek in Glacier National Park.

The Swiftcurrent Lookout first reported a lightning strike and smoke at the location during heavy rain on Aug. 27.

No additional activity was observed until light smoke was once again seen on Tuesday, according to fire managers.

The fire is in a remote area with brush and fuels last burned during the Trapper Fire in 2003.

Glacier National Park fire managers are assessing changes in fire behavior, potential fire spread, and values at risk.

A closure order remains in effect for the areas, campgrounds, and trails within the Quartz Lake drainage from the Continental Divide to the Inside North Fork Road.

The fire danger rating in Glacier National Park is currently "very high" and campfires are allowed only in designated fire grates.

The Quartz Lake Fire was sparked by lightning on Aug. 14 and is burning 25 miles north of West Glacier in the Quartz Lake drainage.

There are 35 people assigned to the blaze.

#Heavy Rain#Ne Glacier National Park#Mountain#Lightning Strike#Quartz Fire#The Flat Mineral Fire#Mtn News#The Continental Divide#The Quartz Lake Fire
