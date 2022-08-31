Read full article on original website
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Where Is Valinor?
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Middle-earth lore. In the first episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we get a flashback scene in which a young Galadriel (Amelie Child Villiers) wanders through Valinor, a blessed region that’s supposedly free from evil. In Episode 2, the adult warrior (Morfydd Clark) is granted the honor of traveling back to Valinor from Middle-earth, a journey that’s only permitted to the most honorable Elves. Valinor, also known as the Undying Lands, is also mentioned in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy as the final destination for Elven kind. But where exactly is Valinor? And how is it connected to Middle-earth? Well, it depends on which Age we are.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Who Is Morgoth?
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Middle-earth Lore. From the very first episode, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power sets Sauron as the big threat Middle-earth will have to face during the Second Age of Arda, the world created by J.R.R. Tolkien. However, the series also underlines how the world is still recovering from a great war against Morgoth, the Dark Enemy of all creation. In fact, Sauron was only a general to Morgoth who rallied the troops of dark creatures after the Dark Enemy’s defeat. But who is Morgoth exactly? And how could he almost destroy Middle-earth? Now that The Rings of Power is available on Prime Video, let's discuss what happened long before the series starts.
‘The Rings of Power’ Is Prime Video’s Most Watched Premiere With 25 Million Viewers
It's exciting to be back in Middle-earth courtesy of Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The streamer only recently debuted the first two episodes of the fantasy series based on the works of J. R. R. Tolkien, and it seems the show is already a huge success. The season premiere racked up an impressive 25 million global viewers in its first day, eclipsing previously held records at Prime Video and becoming the streamer's biggest premiere ever.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
'Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning': Tom Cruise Delivers Ode to Movie Theaters in the Riskiest PSA Yet
A video of star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie, seemingly in the middle of filming a midair action sequence for the upcoming eighth Mission: Impossible movie, is being circulated online. The video was originally played before the trailer debut of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One at this year’s CinemaCon in April. The event also hosted the first screening of Top Gun: Maverick.
'House of the Dragon': The Triarchy Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. Thus far, House of the Dragon has contained its events to the locations that bear significance for House Targaryen. We’ve returned to King’s Landing and Dragonstone as the ruling family competes among itself for who will sit on the Iron Throne. King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) seems to be relatively ignorant about what’s going on in the kingdoms he rules. He’s more concerned about mourning the death of his wife, Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke), and choosing a new bride than he is defending his allies from enemies.
'Pinocchio' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Disney Live-Action Remake
The story of Pinocchio has been seen through many iterations over the 142 years since the Carlo Collodi tale was first published, though, most of us think of the 1940s Disney classic, and a long branch of a nose, whenever the wooden toy who became a real boy is mentioned. This musical film will be Disney’s first revisiting of the classic story in 82 years. The new, wondrous, epic take on the famous fable will feature a mix of live-action and animation, a task that seems as daunting as escaping the belly of a whale, and may take a little magic to pull off. Here you’ll find the live-action actors and voice-acted animated characters tasked with bringing the story of bravery, love, and family to life.
The Guinea Pigs Bite Back in 'The Imperfects' New Trailer
Netflix has released a brand-new trailer for the sci-fi series The Imperfects, and it showcases a trio of special “guinea pigs” who will “bite back” against those who’ve threatened their humanity and will soon threaten others’. The Imperfects was created, written, and executive produced...
'Vampyr' Is an A24 Horror Movie That Just Happened to Come Out in 1932
When A24 was founded in 2012, it was with a particular goal in mind: to make movies “from a distinctive point of view”, and bring some excitement back to film. More than eighty years earlier, at a time when ‘talkies’ were upending the entire entertainment industry, Danish director Carl Theodor Dreyer intended for his next project to be something quite different, and removed from the interference of the all-powerful studio system. Although separated by decades, languages and social climates, Dreyer and A24 would both make their marks with brooding and creative films that examined the inner workings of the mind, of humanity, of life itself.
