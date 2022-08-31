Read full article on original website
Robert Nobel
5d ago
we don't need a dictator running our state you n Trump need to move to Russia before yous end up in starke prison
fox35orlando.com
Charlie Crist to make 'important campaign announcement' in Orlando on Tuesday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Charlie Crist, Democratic candidate for governor of Florida, will be in Orlando on Tuesday for what his office calls an "important campaign announcement." His running mate, Karla Hernandez, and Congressional candidate Maxwell Frost will also be at the news conference. According to an email from his office,...
southfloridareporter.com
DeSantis Removed Tampa’s Top Prosecutor For ‘Defiance’ On Abortion Law, But Not Broward Sheriff Tony For Outspoken Opposition To Anti-Riot Law
When Gov. Ron DeSantis removed and replaced Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren last month, he said he acted because Warren had essentially gone rogue – declaring publicly that he would not waste resources to prosecute abortion providers or doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transsexual youth or their parents.
Governor Ron DeSantis Launches Florida’s Latest Unique License Plate – Show Your Support for the State’s K9 Units
On September 2, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis publicized the launch of the state's latest personalized license plate template - a design featuring Florida's Police K9 units that will be sold in support of the K9s United organization.
talkofthesound.com
Florida Residents Plead Guilty to Stealing President Biden’s Daughter’s Journal
NEW YORK, NY (September 4, 2022) — Two people pled guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property involving the theft of a journal owned by Ashley Biden, President Joe Biden’s daughter and allegedly selling the journal to Project Veritas, a news organization based in Mamaroneck, NY.
DeSantis asks judge to throw out Warren lawsuit
MIAMI – Governor Ron DeSantis is asking a federal judge to throw out a free speech lawsuit filed by suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren. Warren was removed last month over statements about not pursuing criminal charges in abortion, transgender rights and certain low-level cases.The governor says Warren can't claim first amendment protection for his comments. A hearing is set for later this month to hear arguments in the lawsuit. The case comes as DeSantis seeks re-election in November against Democrat Charlie Crist, who has made abortion rights a cornerstone of his campaign.
texasmetronews.com
Wins and losses for Haitian American candidates in Florida races￼
MIAMI — Two Haitian American are heading to a runoff in November after tying for first place in the Miami-Dade County Commission District 2 race, while in Broward County, two Haitian American lost separate bids to become county commissioners. Tuesday’s primary ballots included seats for state executive offices, United...
wlrn.org
Crist's running mate strikes back, says DeSantis threatens educational freedom
At a Pembroke Pines restaurant Karla Hernandez-Mats, head of the Miami-Dade teachers union, spoke with supporters of the democratic gubernatorial candidate. Charlie Crist’s pick for Lieutenant Governor made multiple stops in South Florida this week. Governor Ron DeSantis criticized the choice within hours of the announcement that the Miami teacher would become his opponent’s running mate.
Court told Reedy Creek residents that they have no legal right to prohibit DeSantis from dissolving government entities
The residents of Reedy Creek were told by the court that they have no legal right to prohibit Governor DeSantis' administration from dissolving governmental entities that Florida created.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Supervisor of Elections Lori Scott Resigns, Gov. Ron DeSantis to Appoint Replacement
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Elections Supervisor Lori Scott announced on Friday she is resigning her position after 14 years, effective after Oct. 4 and just one month before the 2022 General Election. “It is with a heavy heart I share the bittersweet news that I submitted my...
Florida leads nation in COVID deaths for third month in a row
For the third month in a row, Florida logged more COVID-19 deaths than anywhere else in America. The state’s COVID death toll grew by 1,614 people in August, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows. As coronavirus omicron subvariants swept the state this summer, Florida fatalities topped the nation from June...
wlrn.org
'It's going to be a total deterrent': Fears for development if horns return, as deadly Brightline quiet zones are reviewed
For much of its history, South Florida has struggled to implement public transportation in a region defined by rapid growth and a multitude of expressways and traffic jams. The opening of the Brightline high-speed rail in 2018 sought to mitigate that, connecting its southernmost station in downtown Miami and its northernmost in West Palm Beach in an hour.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
DeSantis, elections supervisors disagree over who determines voter eligibility
Tampa Bay area supervisors of elections say the Florida Department of State informs them of voter eligibility, pushing back on recent comments from Gov. Ron DeSantis since he announced 20 arrests for voter fraud in the 2020 election by his new Office of Election Crimes and Security.
wild941.com
Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
Click10.com
Miami man netted in DeSantis voter fraud crackdown says he was told he could vote
MIAMI – A Miami man, one of 20 people arrested by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election crimes and security task force in mid-August, is speaking to Local 10 News, saying he was led to believe that he was legally allowed to vote when he, in fact, wasn’t.
Florida residents push back on town's beach umbrella ban
A small Florida town's new controversial ordinance outlaws umbrellas and other “temporary shade structures” from the community’s mile-long beach. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on how residents are now taking legal action amid the states blistering heat. Sept. 3, 2022.
hometownnewstc.com
Martin County Primary upsets apple cart
MARTIN COUNTY – While incumbents in American elections tend to hold the advantage due to name recognition and fundraising ability, the majority of voters here in the Aug. 23 primary elections opted to take a risk with new faces rather than the familiar in a handful of races. The...
NEW TROPICAL SYSTEM FORMING EAST OF FLORIDA
Danielle And Earl Still Churning Away From East Coast, But New System Could Be Trouble… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a new system being monitored by the National Hurricane Center Monday morning. The tropical wave, which rolled off Africa’s coast over the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
Grand jury that shook up Broward school board has eyes on four more Florida districts
Four Broward School Board members were suspended by the governor last week.
