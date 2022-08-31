ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Robert Nobel
5d ago

we don't need a dictator running our state you n Trump need to move to Russia before yous end up in starke prison

fox35orlando.com

southfloridareporter.com

Fort Pierce, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

DeSantis asks judge to throw out Warren lawsuit

MIAMI – Governor Ron DeSantis is asking a federal judge to throw out a free speech lawsuit filed by suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren. Warren was removed last month over statements about not pursuing criminal charges in abortion, transgender rights and certain low-level cases.The governor says Warren can't claim first amendment protection for his comments. A hearing is set for later this month to hear arguments in the lawsuit. The case comes as DeSantis seeks re-election in November against Democrat Charlie Crist, who has made abortion rights a cornerstone of his campaign. 
FLORIDA STATE
texasmetronews.com

Wins and losses for Haitian American candidates in Florida races￼

MIAMI — Two Haitian American are heading to a runoff in November after tying for first place in the Miami-Dade County Commission District 2 race, while in Broward County, two Haitian American lost separate bids to become county commissioners. Tuesday’s primary ballots included seats for state executive offices, United...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Crist's running mate strikes back, says DeSantis threatens educational freedom

At a Pembroke Pines restaurant Karla Hernandez-Mats, head of the Miami-Dade teachers union, spoke with supporters of the democratic gubernatorial candidate. Charlie Crist’s pick for Lieutenant Governor made multiple stops in South Florida this week. Governor Ron DeSantis criticized the choice within hours of the announcement that the Miami teacher would become his opponent’s running mate.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

'It's going to be a total deterrent': Fears for development if horns return, as deadly Brightline quiet zones are reviewed

For much of its history, South Florida has struggled to implement public transportation in a region defined by rapid growth and a multitude of expressways and traffic jams. The opening of the Brightline high-speed rail in 2018 sought to mitigate that, connecting its southernmost station in downtown Miami and its northernmost in West Palm Beach in an hour.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Martin County Primary upsets apple cart

MARTIN COUNTY – While incumbents in American elections tend to hold the advantage due to name recognition and fundraising ability, the majority of voters here in the Aug. 23 primary elections opted to take a risk with new faces rather than the familiar in a handful of races. The...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

NEW TROPICAL SYSTEM FORMING EAST OF FLORIDA

Danielle And Earl Still Churning Away From East Coast, But New System Could Be Trouble… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a new system being monitored by the National Hurricane Center Monday morning. The tropical wave, which rolled off Africa’s coast over the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE

