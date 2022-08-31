Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Devil in Ohio': Emily Deschanel Talks Working With Dark Material and That Twist Ending
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers about the ending of Devil in Ohio.]. From showrunner Daria Polatin, who also wrote the best-selling book of the same name, the Netflix drama series Devil in Ohio takes hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis (Emily Deschanel) on quite a harrowing journey, once a demonic cult escapee comes into her life. While Mae (Madeleine Arthur) appears to be very emotionally fragile, she’s also harboring dark secrets that prove to be life-altering and that are a dangerous threat to Suzanne’s own family.
Collider
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know
Is There A Trailer For The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5?. When Will The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Be Released?. Where Can You Stream The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5?. Who’s In The Cast Of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5?. Is there a more terrifying fictional world...
Collider
Jeremy Strong Calls Controversial New Yorker Profile “A Profound Betrayal”
Succession star Jeremy Strong lashed out at the 2021 New Yorker profile that painted him as a deeply intense method actor who failed to “get the joke” about the hit HBO series. In an interview with Vanity Fair on the sidelines of the Telluride Film Festival, Strong said that he felt “foolish” after the profile, which he thought was a “profound betrayal.”
Collider
'Bridgerton': Queen Charlotte Prequel Wraps Filming
At the release of the first two seasons of Bridgerton, the Regency drama went on to score a massive following among audiences while breaking records on Netflix. The streamer did not waste much time renewing the show for more seasons while also ordering a limited prequel series based on a young Queen Charlotte to expand on the wildly popular franchise. In some good news for fans of the regency drama – of which we are numerous – the Bridgerton Queen Charlotte prequel series has wrapped filming.
RELATED PEOPLE
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Collider
Brendan Fraser Brought to Tears by Standing Ovation for ‘The Whale’
The 2022 Venice Film Festival is halfway through its run and, as expected, the movie event has brought together a slate of titles that have become this year’s standouts, and we’ll certainly hear from them in the months to come. One of these titles, The Whale, was already a must-watch from the get-go: the movie stars Brendan Fraser as a 600-pound man who is doing his best to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Yesterday, the movie had its premiere at the festival, and the public’s reaction to his performance was more than enthusiastic.
Adriana Lima & Andre Lemmers Are New Parents: It's a Boy!
Adriana Lima is a mom again — the 41-year-old supermodel has given birth to her third child, her first with boyfriend Andre Lemmers. Lima gave birth to son Cyan Lima Lemmers on August 29 in Santa Monica, People magazine reports. She told the outlet the uniquely colorful name was...
Collider
Daniel Kaluuya Discusses Creating "Accessible Excellence" With 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul'
Nope actor and Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya is moving behind the camera to produce Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, the first film from his production company 59%. Written and directed by Adamma Ebo in her feature debut, the comedy-satire film inspired by her Southern Baptist upbringing in Atlanta hits theaters this weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'How I Met Your Mother:' 9 Times Ted was Worse than Barney
How I Met Your Mother is a tale of relentless love and hopeless romanticism, a story of a starry-eyed dreamer who believes in love at first sight and happy endings. But what if this perspective is as crooked as Lily and Marshall’s first apartment? We know Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor), the show's protagonist, is the narrator through whose eyes we see their world. Ted recounts all incidents based on his memory and portrays the other characters, his so-called "friends," in a way only he could have seen.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Collider
7 Best New Shows on Netflix in September 2022
Fall is finally arriving. For those of us who are big fans of football, pumpkin spice, and changing leaves, it is the most wonderful time of the year. It’s also a great time of the year to cuddle up on the couch to Netflix and Chill. In the month of September, Netflix has a bunch of new series for you to choose from if you need something a little longer than a movie to dive into. There are so many new shows set to premiere or return that it was pretty difficult to narrow it down to just seven recommendations, but here they are.
Collider
From 'Atlanta' to 'Fleabag': 11 Short-Running TV Shows That Ended on Their Own Terms
Television series tend – more often than not – to get cancelled before they reach their natural conclusion. Sometimes a series simply ends without resolution. Other times, a series does get a resolution but way too late, and the conclusion doesn't feel quite right. Sometimes, though, a show ends at just the right time, with a short-run concluded in such an ideal way that even if the fans wanted more, it is impossible not to appreciate the creators' understanding that it was enough, that it was time to stop and move on.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
Why 'Severance's "Defiant Jazz" Dance Is One of the Best TV Scenes This Year
Created by Dan Erickson, Severance joins the ranks of the dystopian workplace series that have audiences pondering what it means to create work-life balance. The Emmy-nominated series stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, an employee from Lumon Industries who agrees to sever his work memories from his nonwork memories. Over the course of the first season, he and his coworkers, played by Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and Britt Lower, discover things aren’t all that they appear with this decision they’ve made.
Collider
How to Watch 'Cobra Kai' Season 5: Where to Stream the 'Karate Kid' Series
Ready, aim, kick! Cobra Kai Season 5 is swinging back across our screens with its arrival this week Our favorite bad guys and occasional good guys are gearing up for more showdowns in the mall and inside the dojos, which means plenty of blood, sweat, and tears headed our way. Arriving nine months after Season 4 debuted on December 31, 2020, the series continues to keep alive everything that fans have come to love about the show. Serving as a sequel series to the beloved 80s The Karate Kid franchise, each passing season sees a new (or old) villain coming out of the shadows to challenge the mighty heroes.
Collider
What Happened to J.J. Abrams’ Multimillion Dollar Project 'Demimonde'?
While J.J. Abrams is now most famous for his work in big blockbusters like some of the most recent Star Wars movies or Star Trek, he began to take off in pop culture in the world of television. It was the TV show Alias that put him on the map as an artist while his involvement (including directing the pilot) for Lost also bolstered his profile. The track record of Abrams in television is incredibly impressive, but that doesn’t mean all his forays into small-screen entertainment have been successful or even managed to get off the ground. Case in point: the HBO program Demimonde, which was canned before it even started shooting.
Collider
The Guinea Pigs Bite Back in 'The Imperfects' New Trailer
Netflix has released a brand-new trailer for the sci-fi series The Imperfects, and it showcases a trio of special “guinea pigs” who will “bite back” against those who’ve threatened their humanity and will soon threaten others’. The Imperfects was created, written, and executive produced...
Collider
Creative Arts Emmys 2022: See the Full List of Winners, Including 'Euphoria' and 'Squid Game'
The 74th Annual Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards were held this past weekend and now that the two-day event has come to a close, it's clear that a handful of series and streamers reigned supreme this year. Most notably, Chadwick Boseman was posthumously awarded an Emmy for his voice-over work on Disney+'s What If...?.
Collider
"Obsessed Fest" 2022 Boasts a Killer Lineup of Some of the Biggest Voices in True Crime
Do you have a fascination with unsolved mysteries? Do you look forward to tuning into your favorite true crime-based podcast each week to join the hosts as they dive into the bizarre, gruesome, and fascinating stories surrounding an infamous serial killer or heavily speculated on crime? If either of these questions piqued your interest, The Obsessed Network has the event for you! Meet like-minded folks and put a face to some of your favorite podcasting voices when “Obsessed Fest” rolls into Columbus, Ohio’s Hyatt Regency from September 30 - October 2.
Collider
10 Best 'Batman: The Animated Series' Episodes According to IMDb
From the dark deco rooftops and crime-ridden streets of Gotham, Batman: The Animated Series celebrates its 30th Anniversary, first airing on September 5th, 1992! This iconic animated series boasts a 9.0 rating on IMDb and is featured at #22 on it's Top Rated TV Show list. This fan-favorite earned its place by telling concise stories through sympathetic heroes and villains ripe with tragedy, even creating new characters and origin stories that have become staples in the larger DC fandom.
Collider
Daredevil Gets New Scene in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Re-Release
Marvel has re-released Spider-Man: No Way Home to honor National Cinema Day this weekend, and fans are being treated to an extra scene with everyone's favorite Hell's Kitchen lawyer, Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox). The re-release was always touted as having additional footage, though this is the first confirmation that Daredevil himself is in one of the scenes.
Comments / 0