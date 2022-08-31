Read full article on original website
Richmond County Fair 2022: Wing, pie-eating contest results — and more!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- While the Richmond County Fair is bringing the summer to an end, a few are taking victory with several competitions like the wing eating contest. The 42nd annual event at Historic Richmond Town is a festival of fun on the last unofficial weekend of summer before children return to school.
FDNY: 1 injured in Tompkinsville accident
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One person was injured in a motor vehicle accident in Tompkinsville, Monday afternoon. The call came in around 3:03 p.m., to an accident at Hannah and Bay streets, an FDNY spokesperson reported.
Best of Staten Island: Who makes the best tacos? Submit your nominations
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s time to “taco-bout” the best tacos on Staten Island. Whether they’re made with corn or flour tortillas, served hard- or soft-shelled, or made with meat or plant-based ingredients, we want to know where you like to go to grab the best tacos in the borough.
2022-2023 school year: 9 key things to be aware of as school year begins on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The new school year is fast approaching and it will mark the first time in two years that students won’t be returning with a plethora of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions. The 2022-2023 school year will be closer to a pre-pandemic normal academic year — as...
NDA Alumni Club’s annual ‘Eve of Solemn Remembrance’ will mark 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With the month of September under way, Staten Islanders are reminded of the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center. Nearly 300 Staten Islanders lost their lives that day, and more than two decades later first responders are still succumbing to illnesses related to the toxic air at Ground Zero.
All 3 Staten Island Community Boards are back in action this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s three Community Boards return to business this week after breaking for the summer, with several construction variances on their agendas and a presentation by the Constructive Partnerships Unlimited, an agency which supports those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Community Boards 1 and...
How many moving violations were issued on Staten Island in July?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were 2,146 moving violations summonses issued on Staten Island in the month of July, according to NYPD traffic data.
The sword cuts both ways. Man, 31, sent to prison for slashing victim on Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — He who lives by the sword goes to prison by the sword. A Brooklyn man has been sentenced to three years behind bars for slashing a victim on the arm with a sword two years ago in Tompkinsville.
Cops arrest NYC assessor with Staten Island ties in overnight melee
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New York City assessor with strong Staten Island ties was arrested late Saturday night in connection with a fight in Manhattan that left an “unintended” victim with injuries, according to police and law enforcement sources. Christopher Matusiewicz, 31, who works for the...
ESPN’s Joe Buck and his family feasted on Manhattan Denino’s pizzas: ‘Loved the atmosphere,’ says owner
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The new voice of Monday Night Football, Joe Buck, has another great call to add to his lengthy resume: A taste of one of Staten Island’s most beloved pizzerias. ESPN’s Buck and his children touched down at the Denino’s Greenwich Village restaurant for dinner...
Amid closure, vintage photos trace history of St. John’s University and former Notre Dame College
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Staten Islanders, particularly students and alums, are still absorbing the stunning news that the St. John’s University campus on Grymes Hill is closing. The university has a long and storied history on Staten Island, including when the campus was known as Notre Dame College, an...
Staten Island Home of the Week: Custom-built, adjacent to Blue Heron Park, Anndale, $3.2M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This five-bedroom, five-bathroom, custom home is located on 257 Poillon Ave., Annadale, and it is priced at $3,200,000, according to the listing on SILive.com. The home is “situated adjacent to Blue Heron Park, with picturesque scenic pond views, an indoor state-of-the-art swimming pool with a...
Man, 30, stabbed near J'Ouvert parade in Brooklyn
A 30-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Crown Heights near Monday’s J’Ouvert parade, according to police. The man was walking near Eastern Parkway and Nostrand Avenue around 2:12 p.m. when he was attacked, officials said.
Shots fired in Stapleton on Saturday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Emergency personnel responded to reports of shots fired in Stapleton, Saturday night. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m., about shots fired in the vicinity of Broad Street and Tompkins Avenue, said an NYPD spokesperson. No injuries were reported, according to the spokesperson.
Labor Day 2022: A guide to what’s open and closed in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Labor Day, the unofficial end of summer, is Monday, Sept. 5. The federal holiday is always celebrated in the United States on the first Monday in September to mark the contributions of American workers. It also honors and recognizes the American labor movement. Here’s a look...
Catalytic converter thefts up 670% on Staten Island; victims lash out: ‘Throw the book at this a--hole’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD’s top brass tweeted a photo last month of a cordless saw, spare blades and a catalytic converter seized by police in Manhattan’s 9th Precinct. A starter kit of sorts for what’s become a massive headache for New Yorkers. “There is...
Staten Island Ferry to run on modified schedule Saturday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Ferry will operate on an hourly schedule tonight into early tomorrow morning. The ferry will depart on the hour out of the St. George Terminal and on the half-hour out of the Whitehall Terminal beginning at 11 p.m. before returning to normal service at 7 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the city Department of Transportation.
Mom grazed by gunfire crossing Williamsburg Bridge to Manhattan, stay bullet misses girl, 4, in back seat
Two young parents and their 4-year-old girl dodged death when a stray bullet pierced their vehicle as they got on the Williamsburg Bridge in Brooklyn, grazing the mom’s neck, cops said Sunday. The family were heading to Manhattan, with the 24-year-old dad driving, when they heard a gunshot just before 11 p.m. Saturday, police said. The 21-year-old mom then felt a sting. The bullet, which ...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces ‘shocking loss’ of top exec who fell from ‘Jenga’ building in Manhattan
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gustavo Arnal, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond, died in a fall from a building in Manhattan on Friday, according to multiple sources. “The entire Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. organization is profoundly saddened by this shocking loss,” said a...
Bautista powers Staten Island FerryHawks past Long Island Ducks
Mariel Bautista went 3 for 4, including a homer, and drove in four runs as the Staten Island FerryHawks topped the Long Island Ducks, 6-2, Sunday in front of 759 fans at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. The win left the FerryHawks, who are off on Labor Day, with...
