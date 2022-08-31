Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Who Is Morgoth?
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Middle-earth Lore. From the very first episode, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power sets Sauron as the big threat Middle-earth will have to face during the Second Age of Arda, the world created by J.R.R. Tolkien. However, the series also underlines how the world is still recovering from a great war against Morgoth, the Dark Enemy of all creation. In fact, Sauron was only a general to Morgoth who rallied the troops of dark creatures after the Dark Enemy’s defeat. But who is Morgoth exactly? And how could he almost destroy Middle-earth? Now that The Rings of Power is available on Prime Video, let's discuss what happened long before the series starts.
Collider
Who Is Morfydd Clark, the Actor Who Plays Galadriel in 'The Rings of Power'?
If you binged those first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, you’re not alone. Amazon Prime’s costly investment into the world of J.R.R. Tolkien has seemingly paid off, as the series premiere drew a record breaking 25 million viewers. While The Rings of Power was destined to do well due to name recognition alone, the positive word-of-mouth surrounding the series has raised the level of anticipation among fans.
Collider
‘The Rings of Power’ Reviews Delayed on Prime Video to Combat Review-Bombing From Trolls
Don't try to review The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime's site yet. There's a 72-hour delay in place that is making that a bit hard. But don't worry, this delay is also a good thing. News broke that Amazon Prime Video quietly introduced a delay to try and stop bad faith reactions to their programming and are weeding out those reviews that are simply "review-bombing" to give a more authentic rating scale for their programs.
Collider
‘The Rings of Power’ Is Prime Video’s Most Watched Premiere With 25 Million Viewers
It's exciting to be back in Middle-earth courtesy of Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The streamer only recently debuted the first two episodes of the fantasy series based on the works of J. R. R. Tolkien, and it seems the show is already a huge success. The season premiere racked up an impressive 25 million global viewers in its first day, eclipsing previously held records at Prime Video and becoming the streamer's biggest premiere ever.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Collider
'Bridgerton': Queen Charlotte Prequel Wraps Filming
At the release of the first two seasons of Bridgerton, the Regency drama went on to score a massive following among audiences while breaking records on Netflix. The streamer did not waste much time renewing the show for more seasons while also ordering a limited prequel series based on a young Queen Charlotte to expand on the wildly popular franchise. In some good news for fans of the regency drama – of which we are numerous – the Bridgerton Queen Charlotte prequel series has wrapped filming.
Collider
From 'Atlanta' to 'Fleabag': 11 Short-Running TV Shows That Ended on Their Own Terms
Television series tend – more often than not – to get cancelled before they reach their natural conclusion. Sometimes a series simply ends without resolution. Other times, a series does get a resolution but way too late, and the conclusion doesn't feel quite right. Sometimes, though, a show ends at just the right time, with a short-run concluded in such an ideal way that even if the fans wanted more, it is impossible not to appreciate the creators' understanding that it was enough, that it was time to stop and move on.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know
Is There A Trailer For The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5?. When Will The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Be Released?. Where Can You Stream The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5?. Who’s In The Cast Of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5?. Is there a more terrifying fictional world...
Collider
What Happened to J.J. Abrams’ Multimillion Dollar Project 'Demimonde'?
While J.J. Abrams is now most famous for his work in big blockbusters like some of the most recent Star Wars movies or Star Trek, he began to take off in pop culture in the world of television. It was the TV show Alias that put him on the map as an artist while his involvement (including directing the pilot) for Lost also bolstered his profile. The track record of Abrams in television is incredibly impressive, but that doesn’t mean all his forays into small-screen entertainment have been successful or even managed to get off the ground. Case in point: the HBO program Demimonde, which was canned before it even started shooting.
Collider
10 Best 'Batman: The Animated Series' Episodes According to IMDb
From the dark deco rooftops and crime-ridden streets of Gotham, Batman: The Animated Series celebrates its 30th Anniversary, first airing on September 5th, 1992! This iconic animated series boasts a 9.0 rating on IMDb and is featured at #22 on it's Top Rated TV Show list. This fan-favorite earned its place by telling concise stories through sympathetic heroes and villains ripe with tragedy, even creating new characters and origin stories that have become staples in the larger DC fandom.
Collider
What We Learned From the Failed American Version of 'Sailor Moon'
Lost media—footage that no longer exists, is missing, or is otherwise unavailable to the public—is having a moment in 2022. Just this June, the fabled "banned episode" of Sesame Street featuring Margaret Hamilton reprising her Wicked Witch character from The Wizard of Oz, deemed too scary for children, resurfaced online. Now, another piece of footage long thought lost to time has been uncovered: The proposed American remake of Sailor Moon, an animated/live-action hybrid. And boy, is it a doozy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
The Guinea Pigs Bite Back in 'The Imperfects' New Trailer
Netflix has released a brand-new trailer for the sci-fi series The Imperfects, and it showcases a trio of special “guinea pigs” who will “bite back” against those who’ve threatened their humanity and will soon threaten others’. The Imperfects was created, written, and executive produced...
Collider
7 Best New Shows on Netflix in September 2022
Fall is finally arriving. For those of us who are big fans of football, pumpkin spice, and changing leaves, it is the most wonderful time of the year. It’s also a great time of the year to cuddle up on the couch to Netflix and Chill. In the month of September, Netflix has a bunch of new series for you to choose from if you need something a little longer than a movie to dive into. There are so many new shows set to premiere or return that it was pretty difficult to narrow it down to just seven recommendations, but here they are.
Collider
Jeremy Strong Calls Controversial New Yorker Profile “A Profound Betrayal”
Succession star Jeremy Strong lashed out at the 2021 New Yorker profile that painted him as a deeply intense method actor who failed to “get the joke” about the hit HBO series. In an interview with Vanity Fair on the sidelines of the Telluride Film Festival, Strong said that he felt “foolish” after the profile, which he thought was a “profound betrayal.”
Collider
Explore the Multiverse With Loungefly's 'What If...?'s Star-Lord T'Challa Inspired Collection at NYCC [Exclusive]
As you gear up for NYCC next month, you’ll be glad to know (or sad, depending on how much money you saved) that Marvel fans are getting a special treat, courtesy of Loungefly, Funko’s lifestyle brand. Loungefly shared exclusively with Collider a new thematic backpack and zip-around wallet that center around the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse: More specifically, the second episode of Marvel animated series What If..?, in which T’Challa (voiced by the late Chadwick Boseman) becomes a Star-Lord.
Collider
The Hidden Message of Every Robin Williams Movie
Robin Williams will forever be remembered as one of the greatest comedians to ever grace the screen. His manic sense of humor was excellent and crass to capture the attention of adults but was also able to be managed into the shape of a real-life cartoon human, which spoke to children. He was a rare comedian and actor that truly was someone people of any age can enjoy. Besides being a legendary force of nature, he also connects with so many people emotionally when he shows up in something. Unlike most actors, Williams had a consistent theme in his filmography. Normally that is a trait exclusive to writers and directors, where they can more directly control their messages because they are the ones telling the stories.
Collider
'Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning': Tom Cruise Delivers Ode to Movie Theaters in the Riskiest PSA Yet
A video of star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie, seemingly in the middle of filming a midair action sequence for the upcoming eighth Mission: Impossible movie, is being circulated online. The video was originally played before the trailer debut of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One at this year’s CinemaCon in April. The event also hosted the first screening of Top Gun: Maverick.
Collider
Creative Arts Emmys 2022: See the Full List of Winners, Including 'Euphoria' and 'Squid Game'
The 74th Annual Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards were held this past weekend and now that the two-day event has come to a close, it's clear that a handful of series and streamers reigned supreme this year. Most notably, Chadwick Boseman was posthumously awarded an Emmy for his voice-over work on Disney+'s What If...?.
Collider
'That '90s Show': Cast, Plot & Everything We Know So Far About the Spinoff Series
Will the Cast of That '70s Show Make An Appearance?. The coming-of-age stoner-comedy tv series That '70s Show is getting a spin-off. Netflix announced That '90s Show in early October amid the current cultural fascination with '90s nostalgia. Like That '70s Show, the new series will be produced by the Carsey-Werner Company, along with That '70s Show creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner returning to write with their daughter Lindsey Turner.
Comments / 0