Man sought in domestic violence stabbing charged with attempted murder
Authorities are looking for a Gloucester County man who allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times during a domestic dispute in a car. The 27-year-old woman was driving her vehicle on Tuckahoe Road in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, on Friday night when her passenger, Joshua T. Sammons, 26, of Minotola, allegedly stabbed her multiple times in the face, neck, chest, back and arms with a folding knife, according to a criminal complaint filed by police.
DA: Man shoots mother of his 3 children following argument inside home
While all four children were in another room, authorities say Karell Young shot the mother of his three children following an argument inside the home.
Man charged with shooting his kids' mom in the face with them in next room, Philadelphia DA says
TACONY - Officials say a man who shot the mother of his children in the face with them just feet away is now off the streets for a "violent domestic assault." Karell Young is charged with attempted murder, endangering the welfare of children and other related charges. Young is accused...
Innocent victim wounded during gang-related hit in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
A bullet went into a car and hit a driver in the back as he was waiting for a red light. Police say he was an unintended target.
Suspect was shot as he and two others fled woman’s fatal shooting, charges claim
An Atlantic City man accused in a shooting that killed a woman was wounded by gunfire as he and two co-conspirators fled in a vehicle, BreakingAC has learned. Lester Robinson, 28, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the killing last Sunday of Malikah McLaughlin. Three men got out...
Woman shot in the face by child's father inside Tacony apartment, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in critical condition after police say she was shot by the father of her child Saturday morning. Police responded to the 6700 block of Jackson Street for a shooting inside a third-floor apartment around 4:30 a.m. The 29-year-old woman was reportedly shot in the face,...
Atlantic City Man, 28, Charged In Shooting Death: Prosecutor
A 28-year-old Atlantic City man has been charged in the shooting death of a woman, authorities said. Lester Robinson was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and several weapons offenses in the alleged slaying of Malikah McLaughlin, 26, of Atlantic City. Robinson was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 31 without incident...
Smile! Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Four Who Looked Right Into Camera
Officials with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are asking for your help as they try to identify four people. And the good news is all four pretty much looked right into security cameras. As is usually the case, authorities are not providing any details as to why they want...
Police: 19-year-old shot dead after argument in restaurant drive-thru lane
The 19-year-old victim is now one of six people killed this Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia.
Police: Man, 35, found shot to death in basement of Philadelphia home, 2 sought
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was found shot to death Friday afternoon in the basement of a Philadelphia home. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6200 block of Marsden Street just after 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 35-year-old man dead...
Vice Operation in Atlantic City, NJ: Six Arrested, Drugs and Cash Seized
Six people are facing charges following a vice operation conducted by the Atlantic City Police Department. On the evening of August 31st and the morning of September 1st, ACPD officers conducted a surveillance operation in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue. As a...
Philadelphia man gets 10 years in Atlantic City carjacking
A Philadelphia man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a carjacking that started in Atlantic City and ended with a crash in Linwood. Kevin Wade, now 61, fled in the stolen vehicle just before 2 p.m. April 17, 2021.
Atlantic City man claims he did not know gun he was holding would be used to kill
An Atlantic City man did not know the gun he was holding would be used to kill a Philadelphia man, his defense attorney told a judge Friday. Aaron Callahan, 32, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses in the killing of Jordan Eaddy on Aug. 25, around the Carolina Village Apartments in Atlantic City.
BURLINGTON COUNTY: BOYFRIEND OF WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER APARTMENT IS FOUND DEAD IN HIS CAR IN PENNSYLVANIA
Body Found in Pennsylvania Preliminarily Identified as a Person of Interest in Florence Homicide. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide.
FBI Captures Suburban Philadelphia Bank Robber: Police
A Chester County bank robber was captured in Philadelphia with the help of the FBI, authorities said. George William Drake Jr., 27, demanded money from the PNC Bank staff in Westtown on Aug. 27, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department said. Drake made off with less than $300 in cash.
Troopers Arrest Juvenile Following Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle
Delaware State Police have arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for operating a stolen vehicle and other charges following a pursuit that took place in the Wilmington area on Saturday evening. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:10 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a silver 2019 Toyota Highlander traveling northbound on...
Atlantic City councilman arrested in domestic assault
An Atlantic City councilman was arrested Thursday evening, BreakingAC has learned. Councilman MD Hossain Morshed, 48, is charged with third-degree endangering for abuse/neglect of a child by a non-caretaker, court records confirm. He is also charged with simple assault for purposely or knowingly causing bodily injury, a disorderly persons offense.
Suspects caught on camera shooting at men in North Philadelphia sought by police, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a car and its occupants in connection with a shooting in North Philadelphia. Authorities say the shooting happened Monday at 8:35 p.m. on the 2300 block of W Indiana Street. MORE LOCAL HEADLINES. According to police, the occupants of a white...
Philadelphia man sentenced after March 2021 drug bust
TAYLOR COUNTY—A Philadelphia man was sentenced in Taylor County Circuit Court after being arrested during a March 2021 drug bust on Tolley Road. 30-year-old Carlos Raydell Fernandez was originally arrested on the charges of delivery of a controlled substance, conspiracy and obstruction, after a lengthy investigation was carried out by numerous agencies.
Millions in Fraud, Say Police: Two From Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Arrested
Two people have been arrested following a year-long investigation into fraud, theft by deception, and bad checks. Police say the duo is responsible for millions of dollars worth of fraud. There may be numerous victims that have not yet come forward. According to the Galloway Township Police Department, 59-year-old Wei...
