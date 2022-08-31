ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Social media sparks rumors about The Varsity closing in Midtown

By Judd Hickinbotham
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SbL4z_0hccYVmJ00

Don’t believe the rumors. The Varsity in Midtown Atlanta is not going anywhere.

A viral Facebook post claims the land along North Avenue by the Connector has been sold to a foreign conglomerate to build a mixed-use development.

A spokesman from The Varsity says that is not true. It is true that they have talked with developers about selling some of the restaurant’s 4 acres, but that would be from part of the parking lot. The Varsity would stay open and continue selling chili dogs and onion rings to loyal customers.

Based on recent Midtown land deals, The Atlanta Business Chronicle notes that The Varsity would make a pretty penny off of the sale. It cashed in last year on its Athens location where live-work-play developments are now in the works.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newyorkbeacon.com

Police In Atlanta Reopen Murder Investigation Of Princella Eppes

The Atlanta Police Department has reopened the murder case of 22-year-old Princella Eppes, according to Fox5 Atlanta. Eppes was shot to death in Atlanta, Georgia inside of her apartment in 1990. Eppes was found dead at the Earle Apartments on North Highland Avenue on July 9, 1990. She had been...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Two people shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Atlanta, GA
Restaurants
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
AccessAtlanta

Visiting Atlanta, or just recently moved? Here are 10 things you need to know about the city

There’s plenty to love about Atlanta. It’s the capital of Georgia with just under 500,000 residents in the city proper, and is the eight-largest metropolitan area in the United States. It’s a beautiful city in a forest with lots of nature surrounding it, and it’s a quirky city full of history, culture and tradition. In many ways, the city feels like a small town disguised as a big city. Recently, many companies have either relocated to Atlanta or opened regional offices, and the city has been exploding in popularity amongst both tourists and new residents.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Midtown Atlanta#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Varsity#Connector#Cox Media Group
WRBL News 3

Atlanta hospital announces closure, drawing mayor’s ire

ATLANTA (AP) – One of Atlanta’s largest hospitals says it plans to shut down in two months after experiencing more than $100 million in losses over the past year. Wellstar Health System announced late Wednesday that the Atlanta Medical Center will close on Nov. 1. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens blasted the decision, noting the hospital’s […]
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
munaluchi

Kenyan American Style Wedding in Atlanta, Georgia

This Kenyan American style wedding stuns with a gorgeous bespoke gown made of Nigerian fabrics, gold and blush decor, and sweet details – including cupcakes!. Wanjiku & Paul’s love story starts through social media on their shared alma mater, Georgia State, Alpha/AKA pages on Facebook. Connecting online and then in real life, a bond quickly formed between them and they’ve been inseparable ever since!
ATLANTA, GA
Shine My Crown

Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued

Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

One dead, others injured after multiple-car crash on I-75 south in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person died and multiple others were injured after a multiple-vehicle crash on I-75 south at Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta on Sunday evening. Atlanta Police Department officials confirmed to CBS46 News that emergency crews are responding to the multiple-vehicle crash around 10:45 p.m. “At this time...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

SWAT standoff at Henry County hotel ends peacefully

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers arrested 30-year-old Jamil Gray after authorities said he barricaded himself into a room at the Home 2 Suites in McDonough on Mill Road. Police said he was wanted on suspicion of murder in Stockbridge following a shooting at a gas station on...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
44K+
Followers
90K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy