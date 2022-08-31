Social media sparks rumors about The Varsity closing in Midtown

Don’t believe the rumors. The Varsity in Midtown Atlanta is not going anywhere.

A viral Facebook post claims the land along North Avenue by the Connector has been sold to a foreign conglomerate to build a mixed-use development.

A spokesman from The Varsity says that is not true. It is true that they have talked with developers about selling some of the restaurant’s 4 acres, but that would be from part of the parking lot. The Varsity would stay open and continue selling chili dogs and onion rings to loyal customers.

Based on recent Midtown land deals, The Atlanta Business Chronicle notes that The Varsity would make a pretty penny off of the sale. It cashed in last year on its Athens location where live-work-play developments are now in the works.

