Jackson, MS

Here’s how you can help with the Jackson water crisis

By Adam Ganucheau
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 5 days ago
Members of the Strong Arms of JXN organization distribute water to Jackson residents at the Sykes Community Center in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Credit: Eric Shelton/Mississippi Today

The drinking water system in Jackson — Mississippi’s largest city and home to more than 160,000 residents — is failing, state officials announced on Monday.

Thousands of Jackson residents have no or little water pressure, and though local, state and federal officials are working to restore reliable service, they cannot yet say when that will happen.

As the eyes of the nation turn to Jackson, many readers have asked how they can help residents of Jackson during the catastrophe. The Community Foundation for Mississippi has compiled a helpful resource page that includes information about how to give to organizations working to help Jacksonians.

LIST: Here’s where to get water in Jackson

Editor’s note: The Community Foundation for Mississippi has partnered with Mississippi Today on several projects and initiatives.

