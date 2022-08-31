ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Camden County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Ephraim, NJ
County
Camden County, NJ
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Juvenile Following Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle

Delaware State Police have arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for operating a stolen vehicle and other charges following a pursuit that took place in the Wilmington area on Saturday evening. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:10 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a silver 2019 Toyota Highlander traveling northbound on...
CBS Philly

Man dead after shot in head in Overbrook Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 50-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the head in Philadelphia's Overbrook section, police say. This happened around 2 a.m. Monday on the 5600 block of Lancaster Avenue.He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by police where he was pronounced dead at 2:14 a.m. So far no word on a motive or if police have any suspects. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Owner of Chick-A-Boom has message for city leaders following fatal shooting in drive-thru line

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia restaurant owner whose parking lot became a crime scene over the weekend has a message for city leaders about gun violence.A 19-year-old man was killed after an argument in the drive-thru line at Chick-A-Boom on Lancaster Avenue on Sunday afternoon.Police say he was shot eight times and they're still looking for the shooter.Chick-A-Boom's founder told Eyewitness News Monday city leaders need to take questions to young people on the streets."Why is this happening? Do they have an idea? Is there any type of programs or initiatives that the city can offer? And if there is, how do we get that message out there? Is it a lack of parental guidance? A lack of not having great job opportunities? What is it? Why? So how do we bring them to the table and find a solution?" Brittany Tolliferrero, the owner of Chick-A-Boom, said. Chick-A-Boom has been open for two years and the owner it's the first time the restaurant has been impacted by violence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Drivers killed in Monmouth County crash ID’d

The man and woman killed Thursday night when their vehicles collided in Monmouth County have been identified, authorities confirmed. Michael Lorenzo, 36, of Manalapan, and Regina Freeman, 52, of Brick Township, died in the collision, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Mark Spivey told NJ Advance Media on Monday. No...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Double Shooting Kills Trenton Man

A Trenton man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday, Sept. 2, authorities said. Rasheed Barlow, 35, and a 38-year-old man were found on the 200 block of Spring Street around 7:30 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. Barlow was pronounced dead while the second victim...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Man shot while crossing the street in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 40s or 50s was shot crossing the street in Southwest Philadelphia. Police say it happened at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and 63rd Street at about 4 p.m. on Sunday.Two cars fired shots at each other and the man was hit in the back. At least eight shots were fired. Police say the man was placed in critical condition. Police believe the motive for the shooting might be gang-related. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Badly decomposed, possibly burned body found in Cobbs Creek, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating the discovery of a badly decomposed body, which appears to have been burned. The body was found under a bridge in Cobbs Creek near Cobbs Creek Recreation Center in West Philadelphia on Sunday. Police are currently investigating the incident. The victim has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Delaware woman shot at in Smyrna road rage incident, officials say

SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a road rage shooting in Smyrna. Troopers were called to South Dupont Boulevard and Twin Willows Road Saturday night, just before midnight, for a reported shooting, officials said. The troopers found a 24-year-old Camden, Delaware woman was shot at during a road...
SMYRNA, DE
fox29.com

Shooting incident under investigation in Ridley Park

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. - Police in Delaware County are investigating a shooting incident. Officials say police in Ridley Park were called to the 100 block of North Swarthmore Avenue Saturday afternoon, around 3:30, for a reported shooting. There were no other details regarding a victim, or any injuries. The incident...
RIDLEY PARK, PA
NBC Philadelphia

2 Dead in Montco Crash Friday Night, Police Say

Two people died in a two-vehicle collision in Limerick Township Friday night, authorities said. Around 9:20 p.m., Limerick and Upper Providence police responded to the crash on the 1200 block of South Township Line Road between Linfield Trappe and Rittenhouse Roads, Limerick police said. Two “heavily damaged” vehicles were found...
LIMERICK, PA

