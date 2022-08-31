Read full article on original website
fox29.com
2 men shot after vehicle crash escalates into shooting in Juniata Park, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - A two-vehicle collision took a turn Monday morning when two men became the victims of a shooting in Juniata Park. Two vehicles reportedly crashed near the intersection of Castor and Bristol Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Officials say a fight ensued after the crash, then shots rang out. Two...
Smile! Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Four Who Looked Right Into Camera
Officials with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are asking for your help as they try to identify four people. And the good news is all four pretty much looked right into security cameras. As is usually the case, authorities are not providing any details as to why they want...
fox29.com
Police: Driver sought for trying to lure kids into vehicle outside Ocean County home
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - Police are looking for information about a suspected vehicle and driver after what could have been a terrifying situation in Ocean County this weekend. A man reportedly came to a stop in front of a home in the Pine Lake Park section of Manchester Township Saturday evening.
fox29.com
Labor Day shooting in Olney claims life of 21-year-old man, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A violent Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia continued on Monday when police say a young man was shot and killed on a city street in broad daylight. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5200 block of Rising Sun Avenue for around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
fox29.com
Caught on Camera: Rare religious statue stolen from the alter of Camden County church
GIBBSBORO, N.J. - Leaders of a New Jersey Catholic Church are asking for the return of a rare religious statue they say was stolen from the alter of their chapel last week. Monsignor Louis Marucci, the pastor of St. Andrew the Apostle in Camden County, said the church's Our Lady of Fatima statue was swiped by a man around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
fox29.com
Police: 2 dead, 4 injured - including 2 teens - after sextuple shooting erupts in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Shots rang out in the early hours of Labor Day, leaving two people dead and another four injured in North Philadelphia. Police say the sextuple shooting occurred between West Russel and North 8th streets around 1 a.m. Monday. A 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene after...
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Juvenile Following Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle
Delaware State Police have arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for operating a stolen vehicle and other charges following a pursuit that took place in the Wilmington area on Saturday evening. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:10 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a silver 2019 Toyota Highlander traveling northbound on...
CBS News
Trenton Police: Two men shot, one fatally, authorities alerted by shot spotter
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Two men were shot, one of them fatally, in Trenton Friday evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 200 block of Spring Street around 7:30 p.m. Police received information about the shooting from a shot spotter. Authorities identify the deceased victim as 35-year-old Rasheed...
Man dead after shot in head in Overbrook Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 50-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the head in Philadelphia's Overbrook section, police say. This happened around 2 a.m. Monday on the 5600 block of Lancaster Avenue.He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by police where he was pronounced dead at 2:14 a.m. So far no word on a motive or if police have any suspects.
Owner of Chick-A-Boom has message for city leaders following fatal shooting in drive-thru line
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia restaurant owner whose parking lot became a crime scene over the weekend has a message for city leaders about gun violence.A 19-year-old man was killed after an argument in the drive-thru line at Chick-A-Boom on Lancaster Avenue on Sunday afternoon.Police say he was shot eight times and they're still looking for the shooter.Chick-A-Boom's founder told Eyewitness News Monday city leaders need to take questions to young people on the streets."Why is this happening? Do they have an idea? Is there any type of programs or initiatives that the city can offer? And if there is, how do we get that message out there? Is it a lack of parental guidance? A lack of not having great job opportunities? What is it? Why? So how do we bring them to the table and find a solution?" Brittany Tolliferrero, the owner of Chick-A-Boom, said. Chick-A-Boom has been open for two years and the owner it's the first time the restaurant has been impacted by violence.
Drivers killed in Monmouth County crash ID’d
The man and woman killed Thursday night when their vehicles collided in Monmouth County have been identified, authorities confirmed. Michael Lorenzo, 36, of Manalapan, and Regina Freeman, 52, of Brick Township, died in the collision, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Mark Spivey told NJ Advance Media on Monday. No...
Police: 19-year-old shot dead after argument in restaurant drive-thru lane
The 19-year-old victim is now one of six people killed this Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia.
Double Shooting Kills Trenton Man
A Trenton man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday, Sept. 2, authorities said. Rasheed Barlow, 35, and a 38-year-old man were found on the 200 block of Spring Street around 7:30 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. Barlow was pronounced dead while the second victim...
morethanthecurve.com
Police looking for help identifying three suspects in Plymouth Meeting apartment burglary
The Plymouth Township Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying three suspects in a forced entry burglary that took place on July 19th at the Parc Apartments in Plymouth Meeting. The burglary took place at 1:30 p.m. The three suspects are depicted in the photo above and in the video below.
Man shot while crossing the street in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 40s or 50s was shot crossing the street in Southwest Philadelphia. Police say it happened at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and 63rd Street at about 4 p.m. on Sunday.Two cars fired shots at each other and the man was hit in the back. At least eight shots were fired. Police say the man was placed in critical condition. Police believe the motive for the shooting might be gang-related.
Two 14-Year-Olds Arrested for Knifepoint Robbery of Multiple Women
HOCKESSIN, DE – Police have arrested two 14-year-old juvenile males for attempted robbery and related...
CBS News
Badly decomposed, possibly burned body found in Cobbs Creek, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating the discovery of a badly decomposed body, which appears to have been burned. The body was found under a bridge in Cobbs Creek near Cobbs Creek Recreation Center in West Philadelphia on Sunday. Police are currently investigating the incident. The victim has...
fox29.com
Delaware woman shot at in Smyrna road rage incident, officials say
SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a road rage shooting in Smyrna. Troopers were called to South Dupont Boulevard and Twin Willows Road Saturday night, just before midnight, for a reported shooting, officials said. The troopers found a 24-year-old Camden, Delaware woman was shot at during a road...
fox29.com
Shooting incident under investigation in Ridley Park
RIDLEY PARK, Pa. - Police in Delaware County are investigating a shooting incident. Officials say police in Ridley Park were called to the 100 block of North Swarthmore Avenue Saturday afternoon, around 3:30, for a reported shooting. There were no other details regarding a victim, or any injuries. The incident...
NBC Philadelphia
2 Dead in Montco Crash Friday Night, Police Say
Two people died in a two-vehicle collision in Limerick Township Friday night, authorities said. Around 9:20 p.m., Limerick and Upper Providence police responded to the crash on the 1200 block of South Township Line Road between Linfield Trappe and Rittenhouse Roads, Limerick police said. Two “heavily damaged” vehicles were found...
