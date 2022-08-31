ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, MD

Amazon to close warehouses in Essex and Hanover

By Bryna Zumer
 5 days ago
Amazon will be closing two of its Baltimore-area warehouses, and will relocate 353 employees.

The company filed a notice with the state labor department last week that it will be shutting down its facilities on Kelso drive in Essex (at a dead end, south of I-695), and on New Ridge Road at Charwood Road in Hanover.

Both facilities will be closing as of Oct. 25. The closure in Essex will affect163 workers, and the closure in Hanover will affect 190 workers.

Amazon spokesperson Alisa Carroll said in a statement:

“We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities. As part of that effort, we’ll be closing our delivery stations in Hanover and Essex and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations close by. These facilities provide upgraded amenities including onsite parking and breakrooms with Canteen vending.”

