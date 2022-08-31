Large barge washes ashore south of Dunkirk

A large barge has washed ashore near Van Buren Point, which is south of Dunkirk.

The Coast Guard tells 7 News it is aware of the situation and is on scene. The Coast Guard said it is in communication with the owner of the barge who is developing a plan to remove it. It will continue to "monitor" the situation and at this time it is not part of the removal process but will assist if needed.

7 News reached out to Ashton Marine, which is based in Michigan and owns the barge, and it said the barge is empty but referred us to a towing company for information on how it washed ashore.

7 News has reached out to the towing company, we are waiting to hear back.