Former UConn hockey star Tage Thompson signs 7-year, $50 million contract extension with Sabres

Former UConn hockey star Tage Thompson has signed a 7-year, $50 million contract extension with the Buffalo Sabres, the team announced.

Thompson had a career season in Buffalo last year, leading the Sabres with 38 goals and 68 points in 78 games. He really turned it on in the second half of the season, tallying 24 goals after Feb. 1, which ranked fifth in the NHL. His 38 goals for the season ranked 19th.

The 24-year-old was the No. 26 overall pick in 2016 by the St. Louis Blues. He continued to play for UConn following his selection, scoring 19 goals and tallying 32 points in 34 games as a sophomore in 2016-17. Thompson signed with the Blues following that season, and was traded to the Sabres in 2018.

Though he didn’t enter this season with high expectations, Thompson was a breakout star playing on Buffalo’s top line. Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams had plenty of praise for the centerman.

“Tage Thompson embodies the pride we expect from every player who wears the Buffalo Sabres sweater,” Adams said. “His success last season is a testament to his unrelenting dedication to his craft and commitment to bettering the team both on and off the ice, which we believe will help us reach even greater heights moving forward. We are thrilled to extend Tage, keeping him and his family in Buffalo for many years to come.”

“This is a place I want to be at for a very long time,” Thompson told reporters after the season. “I want to be a guy that helps this team win and make the playoffs and win a Stanley Cup, and obviously those are all just words and you’ve got to put that into action.

“I’m excited to be a guy that’s a Buffalo Sabre and I think we’ve got lot of guys in the room that feel the same way about our team as I do.”

Though he’s only played in the league for five seasons, Thompson has a chance to go down as the best NHL player ever to come out of UConn. For his career, he’s scored 56 goals and notched 47 assists. Former Whalers left winger Todd Krygier is the Huskies’ current all-time NHL leading goalscorer , having scored 100 goals from 1989-98.