ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Blackpink’s Jennie Takes Soho In A 90s Street Style Inspired Ensemble and Chunky Chrome Adidas

By Amina Ayoud
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sdx0y_0hccXy9300

After dominating at the 2022 MTV VMAs along with her girl group members, Blackpink’s Jennie took a stroll in Soho New York City to stop by a billboard with editorial images from her shoot with Calvin Klein for their Fall 2022 campaign, capturing the special moment on Instagram today. The K-pop idol took photos near a crosswalk before grabbing something to eat, the star clad in a street style inspired outfit with sporty shoes.

Channeling the 90s the “Solo” songstress wore a plain white tank which she layered underneath a light grey vest trimmed with faux-fur. The New Zealander donned low rise grayish blue trousers fitted with multiple pockets and silver hardware with an oversized fit that evoked those Y2K vibes. Jennie kept on theme, shading her eyes with thin black sunglasses. “The Idol” actress wore her black hair up in a sleek updo accentuated with curled face-framing strands.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

Hitting the streets of the Big Apple meant wearing the right walking shoes with a stylish flair fit for the South Korean singer. In the name of comfort, Jennie wore sporty oversized white and black Adidas Astir sneakers with a silver finish that made the shoes shine. Chunky sneakers were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders.

As far as shoes go, Jennie typically opts for chic and classic styles. As a Chanel brand ambassador, the “Lovesick Girls” singer can frequently be seen in the luxury brand’s boots, pumps and sandals. However, she’s also donned heels by Nodaleto, Schutz, Gianvito Rossi and other luxury brands as well. Off-duty, she can be seen in slides, boots and sneakers by Clergerie, Vivienne Westwood, and Adidas.

PHOTOS: See Blackpink’s best style moments.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Serena Williams Hits the Streets of New York in a Peppy Pink Skirt and Black Sneakers

Serena Williams was spotted leaving her New York hotel to go to the US Open on Friday night. In what was to be her last match of the Open, Williams lost her singles match 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 against Australian-born Ajla Tomljanovic Friday night, ending the world-renowned tennis star’s era-defining career. On her way to the Open, Williams was clad in athletic wear, including a black and white long sleeve shirt from Nike featuring its iconic swoosh in bright blue. The 23-time Grand Slam winner paired the top with a neon pink pleated skort, a staple for Williams. The S by Serena...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Leni Klum & Seal Serve Sleek Father-Daughter Style In Adidas Superstar Shoes & Chunky Sneakers at 2022 U.S. Open Championships

The 2022 U.S. Open has continued to bring out a star-studded crowd. Several celebrities have flocked to the stands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City to watch Serena Williams make her final Grand Slam run. Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni Klum and her adoptive father Seal were amongst the A-list bunch to cheer on Williams as she played an intense game against Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday night. The father-daughter arrived in casual style for the tennis tournament. Leni was comfortably dressed for the occasion, sporting an oversized short-sleeve black T-shirt with baggy denim jeans. Sticking to a...
QUEENS, NY
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Celebrates Her Husband Tom Kaulitz’s Birthday On a Private Jet In a Floral Cropped Top With Distressed Denim and Combat Boots

Heidi Klum celebrated her husband Tom Kaulitz’s 33 Birthday in the lap of luxury via a private jet in a post on Instagram made yesterday. The supermodel gathered everyone from Bill Kaulitz, Tom’s twin brother, to close friends to celebrate the rock star’s big day, donning festive hats and dishing out a cake for the occasion. While off duty, the “America’s Got Talent” star slipped into distressed white and light blue denim, the distressing mainly focused on the knees of the pants. The jeans were belted with a black leather belt decorated with silver eyelets that secured the trousers in place....
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Simon Cowell Combines Season Staples For Bike Ride In Padded Puffer Coat, White Shorts & Chunky Nike Sneakers

Simon Cowell was dressed in sleek sporty style — with an unusual wardrobe pairing considering the warm summer weather. The “America’s Got Talent” co-judge was spotted soaking up some sun while taking a bike ride in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The television personality wore a black puffer coat, which he kept zipped up almost close to his neck. He teamed the staple outerwear with a simple blue T-shirt and white shorts. Cowell blocked out the sun with tinted aviator shades. When it came down to footwear, the former “American Idol” judge completed his look with a pair of Nike sneakers. The shoe...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Footwear News

Tom Cruise’s Son Connor Cruise Poses In Fishing Apparel and Adidas Ultraboost After Winning Top Prize at Sarasota Slam

Connor Cruise won first place with his fishing team at the 2022 Sarasota Slam last weekend. He smiled as he held the winning check for “Top Fish” alongside his teammates. Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son donned a monochromatic striped camouflage hoodie with a fisherman’s logo, hood pulled up with a baseball cap underneath, and he had reflective sunglasses on to protect his eyes against the water. His shoes were the Adidas Ultraboost, an iconic style amidst athletes and non-athletes alike. Launched in 2015, the Ultraboost was one of the first running shoes to become popularized as a streetwear style. The running...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Commands Attention in Neon Outfit at US Open 2022 for Serena Williams Game

Tiger Woods attended the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City, with his new girlfriend, Erica Herman. The pair showed their support for Serena and her sister Venus Williams for what could be Serena’s last match. The couple sat in the same box as Venus on Friday just before Serena’s game with Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and watched everything go down in cozy athleisure in bold hues. Making her mark in the stands, Herman wore an ensemble featuring bright neon shades of pink and green that made the athlete’s girlfriend hard to...
QUEENS, NY
Footwear News

La La Anthony Slips on See-Through Pyramid Heels & Distressed Denim Jeans For U.S. Open With Son Kiyan Anthony

The 2022 U.S. Open has continued to bring out a star-studded crowd. Several celebrities have flocked to the stands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City to watch Serena Williams make her final Grand Slam run. La La Anthony and her son Kiyan Anthony were among the A-list bunch to cheer on Williams as she played an intense game against Anett Kontaveit. La La looked utterly chic for the occasion, pairing classic staples with trendy footwear. The actress and television personality wore a bright red bodysuit that had thin spaghetti straps and a large asymmetrical...
QUEENS, NY
Footwear News

Serena and Venus Williams Leave Arthur Ashe Stadium With Their Heads Held High After their Doubles Loss In Matching Skorts and Athletic Sneakers

Serena and Venus Williams hit the tennis court, this time as a team, at the U.S. Open in Flushing Queens, New York in Arthur Ashe Stadium yesterday night for their emotional and energy-charged Doubles match against Czech team Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova. The athletic sister duo lost 7-6, 6-4, but kept their heads high as they exited the rowdy court. The killer pair received a standing ovation after being snuffed out in the first round. Both fashionable athletes wore skorts, Serena wearing a mainly all-black ensemble from Nike. The S By Serena owner tucked a black short sleeve tee into her pleated high-waisted...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Vivienne Westwood
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
Footwear News

Bed, Bath & Beyond Will Close 150 Stores: See Which Stores Have Already Shut Doors

Bed, Bath and Beyond’s financial actions are continuing this month, as the retailer has announced plans to close more stores this year. The home goods chain will close 150 stores in the future, according to Reuters. The plan coincides with news that the brand has signed deals for over $500 million in financing, while combatting struggles from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain problems and the rise of national inflation causing a drop in shopping and consumer spending. RELATED: Store Openings Outpace Closures So Far This Year, With Dollar General Leading the Way in Growth Plans have also been made to issue new Bed, Bath...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Ben Affleck & His Chic Mom Chris Embrace in Photos From Jennifer Lopez Wedding

In the latest edition of “On The JLo” newsletter, Jennifer Lopez shared a tender photo of Ben Affleck and his mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, during the holiday weekend of their big wedding celebration in Georgia.  The picture was taken on the morning after the reception. For the occasion, Boldt wore white pants and a black top, layered with a graphic print cardigan. Her look was just as minimalistic and chic as her accessories. Boldt kept it simple with a metal pendant, adding an extra touch to her look.  Affleck is seen dapped in a light-colored suit vest in the black and white...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Flexes Her Feet In Cutout Knit Dress For Romantic Night by The Water

Gabrielle Union had a simply chic moment while spending her day at sea on the #WadeWorldTour2022. A picture shared to her Instagram account sees Union in a net cream cutout dress designed by Savannah Morrow. The knit scoop neck dress featured spaghetti straps and an open back.  The actress went very simple with this outfit with no shoes or jewelry. Union kept her naturally brown hair in a half up look and kept a bare face to show off her glowing skin. The actress just celebrated her eight-year anniversary with her husband and retired NFL player Dwayne Wade. The couple set out to...
NFL
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Takes Her Daring Little Black Dress & Heels to Great Heights for Helicopter Piloting Practice

Set to soft music by Taylor Swift, Lauren Sanchez took off in a helicopter she was manning herself, posting a video where she’s seen taking her style to great heights. The journalist wore a black headset with a microphone, earning her wings in shady black sunglasses, and staring directly back at the camera through her large lenses. The caption of the post reads, “Learning how to fly is something I’m super proud of. It makes me smile every time I get to do what I love. .” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Sanchez (@laurenwsanchez) Sanchez wore a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Chrome#Soho#Mtv#South Korean
Footwear News

Beyonce ‘Loses Herself In Love’ and Drips In Jewels for a New Tiffany & Co. Campaign Featuring Metallic Costuming and Sculpture-Like Platforms

Beyonce gets glam in a new campaign with Tiffany & Co. entitled “Lose Yourself In Love.” The iconic luxury jewelry brand released three short videos, along with images, to their Instagram today of the “Break My Soul” songstress showing off her modeling skills decked out in the collaborative jewelry collection. This is the second time “Queen B” has worked with the LVMH owned accessories company, appearing in a film entitled “About Love” with her husband and rapper Jay-Z last year. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco) Set to “Summer Renaissance,” an upbeat track from her...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Dionne Warwick Gets Sporty-Chic in Baby Blue Tracksuit and White Clogs to U.S. Open

Another celebrity was seen at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City to support Serena Williams in her final Grand Slam run in the 2022 U.S. Open. In a baby blue layered look, Dionne Warwick attended the opening round of the tournament this Wednesday to watch Williams’s second round match. She wore a hoodie on top of a light blue button down and a white T-shirt, showing that she was prepared in extra layers for the changing of the seasons. Her blue pants matched that of her zip-up hoodie, and the lighter shade underneath added...
QUEENS, NY
Footwear News

Sneaker Releases: Berluti Launches New Basketball-Inspired Style for Fall + More

Sept. 1, 2022: Berluti has launched a new statement sneaker for fall. Called the “Playoff,” the new style is inspired by high top basketball sneakers of the ‘80s and ‘90s. It also pays homage to Berluti’s first-ever sneaker, the “Playtime.” Made from Venezia leather, the upper’s assembled cutouts are the result of an impressive artisanal work composed by 80 leather pieces. Sporty features such as padded Venezia leather tongue, perforations, an anatomic insole, and a mesh lining for comfort are also seen on the shoe. A thick and comfortable rubber outsole features a leather insert on the heel with a...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Kanye West Says He Plans to Open Yeezy Stores Around the World and Says He ‘Saved’ Adidas and Gap

Kanye West says he plans to open Yeezy stores across the world, starting in Atlanta. The rapper-turned-fashion mogul took to Instagram last night to share his plans to open one store in every U.S. state, starting in Atlanta and then expanding internationally. “I’ll buy the land and or building,” West wrote in a now deleted note posted to Instagram. “Anyone who has over 10 years retail experience and is ready to change the world post your Instagram handle or store location in the comments and we’ll find you.” West also added that he signed deals with Adidas and Gap Inc. “because it contractually...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Gigi Hadid Shares What’s In her Black Leather Prada Bag With Vogue Italia in Oversized Denim Jeans and A Slouchy Striped Button-Up

Divulging her everyday essentials, Gigi Hadid sat down with Vogue Italia in a video posted to the publication’s YouTube channel today. The almost eight minute long romp saw the Maybelline ambassador pulling everything from toiletries and kids toys to disposable cameras and cashmere swatches out of her black leather Prada “Cleo” bag. The new mom’s top half consisted of a slouchy blue and white striped button down which she wore off-the-shoulder. The model paired the oversized piece with a white halter tank top. On bottom, Hadid wore equally baggy high-waisted distressed denim jeans and accessorized with a statement gold chain necklace...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

How to Get a Job at Kanye West’s New Yeezy Store & the Qualifications Needed

Kanye West is taking his Yeezy brand to new heights, beginning with a retail expansion — which is looking for employees for its first store, he claimed. As announced on Instagram today, the rapper said he has made plans to expand his hit streetwear brand into physical retail locations, with the first launching in Atlanta at an undisclosed date. West’s announcement stated that he plans to buy the land or building where the store would be located, and then “open up in every state and then internationally.” The designer said he is already on the search for experienced employees to man his...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Embraces Tenniscore in Zipped Sweatshirt and Chunky Sneakers at U.S. Open 2022

Bella Hadid was decidedly on-theme while attending the U.S. Open 2022 on Wednesday night. The model was part of a crowd of 29,959 people who watched Serena Williams win her second-round match — the largest crowd during an evening at the U.S. Open of all time. Arriving with her sister, Gigi, at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the supermodel was later joined at the event by her boyfriend, art director Marc Kalman. Bella watched Williams’ winning match in a tennis-worthy outfit that featured a white zip-up windbreaker. The long-sleeved jacket, which featured a zipper-accented high neckline and long sleeves,...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Venus Williams Goes Sporty-Chic In Tennis Ball Cardigan & Fresh White Sneakers at 2022 U.S. Open With Tiger Woods

Venus Williams arrived in sleek sporty style to support her sister Serena Williams on day three of the 2022 U.S. Open. The seven-time Grand Slam champion sat amongst a star-studded crowd at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City on Wednesday night. Venus appeared in the stands alongside Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Eric Herman. The 42-year-old athlete looked comfy and casual in a green cardigan, which wore over a white V-neck T-shirt. She eventually swapped the closet staple for a white tennis club T-shirt. The tennis champion complemented her top with biker shorts that...
QUEENS, NY
Footwear News

Footwear News

151K+
Followers
17K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy