The Air Jordan 13 ‘Playoffs’ Could be Returning for 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

A classic Air Jordan 13 style could be returning to stores in 2023.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images and purported release details of the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” on Instagram yesterday, an original colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that made its debut in 1998. According to the aforementioned account, the classic style will be re-issued in Feb. 18, 2023, which is the same weekend as the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend.

As the name of the colorway suggests, the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” was made for Jordan to wear in the NBA Playoffs during the year of the shoe’s debut. It features a stealthy black color scheme including on the upper’s leather panels and suede underlay on the heel counter. The shoe also features a red and yellow Jumpman embroidery on the tongue while the silhouette’s signature hologram detail appears on the ankle collar.

Completing the design of the model is a carbon fiber plate and Zoom Air cushioning in the midsole as well as a white and red panther paw-inspired outsole referencing MJ’s “Black Cat” nickname. The account also states that the style will be dropping in full-family sizing including in sizes for adults, kids, and toddlers.

Although early info on the return of the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” has been shared by @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the release of the shoe has not yet been announced by Jordan Brand.

