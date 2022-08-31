Alexa Demie Strikes A Pose in Thigh-High Boots for Balenciaga’s Winter 2022 Campaign

Balenciaga has officially launched its Winter 2022 campaign, and returned to Instagram yet again in the process — with a little help from Alexa Demie. The “Euphoria” actress stars in the new campaign, shot by Daniel Roché, where models in head-to-toe Balenciaga outfits pose in unlikely destinations like deserts, forests and public pools.

In Demie’s first shot by Roché, she adjusts one of her large metallic post earrings in a dark brown coat. The oversized piece includes a furry texture and wide sleeves, layered over a black turtleneck sweater — echoing the ’80s “power” ensembles worn by businesswomen of the era. Cinched with a wrinkled belt, Demie’s ensemble is complete with a set of tall black boots with stretchy uppers, pointed toes and stiletto heels for a slick finish — as well as the label’s rounded Cagole shoulder bag, covered in sparkling crystals.

However, this wasn’t Demie’s only Balenciaga moment for the label’s Winter 2022 campaign. In a second shot , framed to appear in a snowy Chinatown street in downtown New York City, she poses in a set of the same boots in white, layered beneath a matching minidress with glove-shaped sleeves.

Finishing the piece is an overlaid print of a lacy black slip dress, giving the illusion of the slip floating in midair against the winter backdrop. Her ensemble is finished with a large black leather flap handbag with reptilian embossments, punctuated by gold chain handles and a “B”-shaped clasp.

Similar heeled boots in black and floral-printed iterations were also worn in the Winter campaign by Kim Kardashian .

Both of Demie’s campaign cameos follow the actress’ appearance at Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 couture show , which took place in Paris this July. The event featured an array of celebrities on the catwalk, including Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and Christine Quinn — creating one of the year’s most viral fashion moments.

Discover Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 couture collection in the gallery.