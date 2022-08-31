Gov. Youngkin’s approval moves to 55% in new poll but Republicans favor Trump in 2024
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s approval rating among Virginians hit 55% in a new poll, but most Republicans say they would back former President Donald Trump over Youngkin in a potential 2024 presidential run.
A poll released Tuesday by the Institute for Policy and Opinion Research (IPOR) at Roanoke College shows Youngkin’s approval moving up from 53% to 55% from a similar poll in May, with the governor’s disapproval rating staying at 35%.
With speculation about Youngkin’s presidential ambitions growing, respondents were asked about the possibility of him running for the White House in 2024. The poll found that 36% of Virginians believe the governor should move forward with a presidential bid, while 54% said he shouldn’t.Youngkin leaves door open for 2024 presidential bid, not committing to support Trump
“While the Republican primary in Virginia for president is well over a year away, an early matchup between Governor Youngkin and former President Trump would be a landslide victory for Trump if Republicans in Virginia voted today,” Dr. David Taylor, director of IPOR and the Roanoke College Poll, said in a statement accompanying the poll. “And just shy of a majority of the state’s Republicans even think that he should run.”
Among Republicans surveyed, 49% said Youngkin should pursue the GOP nomination for president but 62% would back Trump and 28% said they would vote for Youngkin.
For the first time in a Roanoke College poll, a majority of Virginians, 51%, have a favorable view of Gov. Youngkin. The uptick comes from Republicans in Virginia, with the new poll showing 86% approving of the governor’s job performance compared to 75% in June.Gov. Youngkin to hit campaign trail for Republicans in six states
According to the poll results, 37% of Democrats and 48% of independents approve of Youngkin’s job performance. The governor’s favorability rating in the poll among Democrats is 30% and 45% among independents.
Fifty-one percent of those surveyed said they believe Virginia is headed in the right direction, compared to 45% who said the commonwealth was going in the wrong direction. The poll found a stark difference in the national outlook, with only a quarter of Virginians saying the U.S. is headed in the right direction.
There were 640 Virginia adults surveyed for the poll — 401 telephone interviews and 239 responses drawn from "a proprietary online panel of Virginians" — from Aug. 7 to Aug. 16, according to Roanoke College. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.
