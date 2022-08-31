Read full article on original website
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia BeachChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
20-year-old arrested in Newport News, accused of assaulting, abducting missing Leesburg teen
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Newport News accused of abducting and assaulting a 16-year-old girl.
Police investigating 7-Eleven robbery on Carolina Rd in Suffolk
Police are now investigating an overnight robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk.
Man shot, killed on Military Highway in Norfolk identified
A man that was shot and killed Sunday morning, September 4, 2022, has been identified by police. No suspect information has been released and the investigation is ongoing.
2 people hurt in late-night Oceanfront shooting in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people were shot on Sunday in Virginia Beach, according to the police department. The shooting happened a few minutes before midnight in the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue. That's about a block from the Dairy Queen on the Oceanfront. Lt. Brad Wesseler said two...
Virginia Beach Police search for men involved in shooting on Atlantic Avenue
Virginia Beach Police needs the public's help in identifying the suspects involved in a shooting that took place Sunday evening.
Sheriff’s office: Gates Co. man shot girlfriend 3 times; victim airlifted
A man in Gates County was arrested after deputies say he shot his girlfriend three times Sunday evening.
17-year-old shot in the leg in Franklin, police say
FRANKLIN, Va. — A 17-year-old person from Isle of Wight County was shot in the leg in Franklin Saturday evening, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Harris Street, the Franklin Police Department said. Officers responded to the area around 7:45 p.m. and found that...
Police identify Suffolk man killed in Sunday shooting
A man was shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon, according to authorities. The Suffolk 911 Center received several calls for shots being fired in the area of South Saratoga Street at 3:29 p.m.
Woman seriously hurt after shooting on Kerrey Ave. in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously hurt Tuesday morning. According to a tweet from the department, a call came in shortly after midnight about a shooting on the 1500 block of Kerrey Avenue. That's right off of E. Princess...
2 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting involving students near NC-VA border
Norfolk, VA — Seven people were injured Sunday morning in a mass shooting near a university campus in Norfolk, Virginia. Four women and three men were injured in the shooting. At least two people have died from their injuries, 25-year-old Zabre Miller and 19-year-old Angelia McKnight, Norfolk police said.
Norfolk Police search for missing 57-year-old woman with mental health issues
NORFOLK, Va. – Police need the public's help in locating a missing 57-year-old last seen in Norfolk Monday morning. Norfolk detectives are searching for 57-year-old Vilma S. Bautista, who was last seen walking near the intersection of E. Little Creek Road and Azalea Garden Road around 8:30 a.m. Police...
Two arrested following fraudulent attempt to purchase a car, police investigate
The two females had been previously involved in another fraudulent purchase at the same location. Officers took both suspects into custody without incident.
No charges after 11-year-old killed in Virginia crash
All passengers in the Kia were left with serious injuries from the crash and were taken to Southside Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, police said. An 11-year-old girl who was seat belted, and sitting in the back seat at the time of the crash, died as a result of the incident.
Police: Man shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon, according to Suffolk Police. A spokesperson said that around 3:30 p.m., their emergency dispatchers received several calls saying shots had been fired in the area of South Saratoga Street. They then received other calls telling them that an adult male had been shot and was lying between several buildings in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street.
Police seek info after 19-year-old found with gunshot wound in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are seeking information about a shooting incident after a woman was injured Saturday evening. Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:19 p.m. about a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound who had walked into the Supreme Gas Station in the 400 block of East Washington Street.
19-year-old injured following shooting in Suffolk
According to police, officers responded to a call just before 9:20 p.m. in reference to a female suffering from a gunshot wound entering the Supreme Gas Station in the 400 block of East Washington Street.
Man killed in Newport News shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a homicide after a shooting late Saturday evening. Just after 10 p.m., an acoustic sensor called a Shotspotter activated in the 800 block of 33rd Street, indicating to police that a shooting had happened there. Officers were dispatched to the area and found a man with gunshot wounds.
At least 21 people were shot in Hampton Roads over the weekend
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: Monday afternoon at 12:30 p.m., a spokesperson for the Norfolk Police Department changed the record to say only one person was shot on 18th Bay Street, instead of three people. That brought the victim count down. In a weekend typically known for cookouts, beach...
Woman killed in Hampton hit-and-run in March. Police now make an arrest
Friends and family are now turning their pain into power. Hampton police made an arrest in a fatal hit and run.
Community activists hold prayer gathering after Norfolk mass shooting
Our News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones was on Killam Avenue not far from Old Dominion University where the shooting happened, and now people are relying on the strength of prayer to turn things around.
