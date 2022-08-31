ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

buttesports.com

Butte Flag Football Jamboree Update

Saturday afternoon Butte High, Kalispell Flathead, and Kalispell Glacier girls held the first ever Montana High School Flag football Jamboree. Senior Madison Scaholm grabs a flag. The day was all about learning girls Flag Football with Athletes, Coaches and Officials getting their first opportunity to experience the new sport. Naranche...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Butte teenager dies after taking synthetic drugs

BOZEMAN, Mont — A Butte teenager is dead, and four others are in the hospital after ingesting synthetic drugs near Delmoe Lake in Jefferson County on Aug. 23. A 17-year-old boy and four other boys, between the ages of 15 and 16, were taken to St. James Healthcare from Delmoe Lake by the Jefferson County ambulance.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT

