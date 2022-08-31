BOZEMAN, Mont — A Butte teenager is dead, and four others are in the hospital after ingesting synthetic drugs near Delmoe Lake in Jefferson County on Aug. 23. A 17-year-old boy and four other boys, between the ages of 15 and 16, were taken to St. James Healthcare from Delmoe Lake by the Jefferson County ambulance.

