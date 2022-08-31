Read full article on original website
buttesports.com
Butte Flag Football Jamboree Update
Saturday afternoon Butte High, Kalispell Flathead, and Kalispell Glacier girls held the first ever Montana High School Flag football Jamboree. Senior Madison Scaholm grabs a flag. The day was all about learning girls Flag Football with Athletes, Coaches and Officials getting their first opportunity to experience the new sport. Naranche...
UPDATE: Mount Helena fires person of interest identified
Helena authorities are investigating suspicious wildland fires that started Sunday evening on the south side of Mount Helena.
NBCMontana
Butte teenager dies after taking synthetic drugs
BOZEMAN, Mont — A Butte teenager is dead, and four others are in the hospital after ingesting synthetic drugs near Delmoe Lake in Jefferson County on Aug. 23. A 17-year-old boy and four other boys, between the ages of 15 and 16, were taken to St. James Healthcare from Delmoe Lake by the Jefferson County ambulance.
