15-year-old boy dies in Oak Harbor shooting

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News
 5 days ago
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — A teenage boy died on Tuesday following a shooting in Oak Harbor.

At 1:07 p.m., Oak Harbor police officers were called to a report of a vehicle that was being driven erratically. Shortly after, emergency dispatchers received a call that the vehicle appeared to have been involved in a collision.

Police and medics at the scene found that the passenger in the car had been shot. The only other person in the car was the driver, who said he was taking the teen to the hospital after the boy was shot at another location.

Medics took the 15-year-old victim to Whidbey General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Oak Harbor police officers and detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Oak Harbor Police Department.

