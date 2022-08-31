'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash' to feature Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash special will return on CBS in December.

CBS said in a press release Wednesday that the New Year's Eve special will air Dec. 31 at 8-10 p.m. EDT and 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. on CBS. The special will also stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Nashville's Big Bash will feature performances by country music stars including Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band.

Additional performers and details about the special will be announced at a later date.

This year's event will be a five-hour celebration featuring nearly 50 performances across Nashville, including the mainstage at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The broadcast will feature the traditional countdown at midnight EDT and culminate with the Nashville Music Note Drop and fireworks at midnight CDT.

Sandra Restrepo will direct the special, with Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington as executive producers.