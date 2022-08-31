ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash' to feature Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21V7na_0hccV5cd00

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash special will return on CBS in December.

CBS said in a press release Wednesday that the New Year's Eve special will air Dec. 31 at 8-10 p.m. EDT and 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. on CBS. The special will also stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Nashville's Big Bash will feature performances by country music stars including Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band.

Additional performers and details about the special will be announced at a later date.

This year's event will be a five-hour celebration featuring nearly 50 performances across Nashville, including the mainstage at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The broadcast will feature the traditional countdown at midnight EDT and culminate with the Nashville Music Note Drop and fireworks at midnight CDT.

Sandra Restrepo will direct the special, with Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington as executive producers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
440K+
Followers
63K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy