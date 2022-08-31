ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Brain study shows fentanyl kills by stopping breathing

By HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Fentanyl , the synthetic opioid that's driving a surge in drug overdose deaths, kills by stopping breathing even before someone loses consciousness, a new study reveals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ss8Vg_0hccUrQh00
Fentanyl begins to impair breathing about 4 minutes before there is any change in alertness and at 1,700 times lower concentrations than other sedating drugs, a new study found. Photo by Arek Socha/Pixabay

To come to that conclusion, researchers ran electroencephalogram (EEG) tests on 25 patients who were undergoing operations lasting 2 hours or more. Pharmaceutical fentanyl can be used to supplement sedation and to relieve severe pain during and after surgery, the researchers explained.

"We found that fentanyl produces a specific EEG signature distinct from other anesthetic drugs, which could make it possible to monitor its effects to enable safer, more precise and personalized opioid administration," said senior study author Patrick Purdon, of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

"For example, think of patients with COVID-19 who are sedated in the ICU or patients undergoing surgery -- currently there is no way to know if opioids are working in these unconscious patients," Purdon said in a hospital news release.

The EEG tests also revealed that fentanyl begins to impair breathing about 4 minutes before there is any change in alertness and at 1,700 times lower concentrations than other sedating drugs.

"This explains why fentanyl is so deadly : it stops people's breathing before they even realize it," Purdon added.

No amount of fentanyl is safe outside of a clinical setting, the researchers said, and because fentanyl is likely to remain a major risk among illicit drug users, there is a need for increased availability of medical observation or supervision units, the overdose antidote naloxone and other tools to reduce the risk of death among people with substance use disorder .

The report was published online Tuesday in PNAS Nexus .

More information

For more on fentanyl, head to the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 5

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Fentanyl#Drugs#Opioids#Naloxone#Diseases#General Health#Icu#Eeg
UPI News

Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
CBS News

Mexican cartels are killing Americans with fentanyl at "catastrophic" rates, DEA chief says

The head of the Drug Enforcement Administration said two Mexican cartels are behind the influx of fentanyl in the U.S. that's killing tens of thousands of Americans. "What we see happening at DEA is essentially that there are two cartels in Mexico, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, that are killing Americans with fentanyl at catastrophic and record rates like we have never seen before," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram told "CBS Mornings" on Friday ahead of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. "Those cartels are acting with calculated, deliberate treachery to get fentanyl to the United States and to get people to buy it through fake pills, by hiding it in other drugs, any means that they can take in order to drive addiction and to make money."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Florida man, 44, who died after eating raw oysters had cocaine, fentanyl, cannabis and deadly bacteria from warm seawater in his system

A south Florida man, who died in July after eating raw oysters that contained a dangerous bacteria from warm seawater, had cocaine, cannabis and fentanyl among other drugs in his system, a medical examiner's report has revealed. An autopsy for Roger 'Rocky' Pinckney, 44, concluded that oxycodone, and opiates were...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
technologynetworks.com

How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair

A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
SCIENCE
The Atlantic

The Pain That Is Unlike All Other Pain

Not long after wheeling me into the room where I would eventually give birth to my eldest daughter, the nurse asked me what my plan was for pain management. I didn’t have much of an answer. I had just completed my second semester of graduate school, a feat managed largely by underpreparing for parenthood. My only birth plan was to listen to my doctors and nurses. “What do you think I should do?” I asked. The nurse walked me through my options and then suggested the common approach of at least attempting to give birth without medication. If I felt I needed pain relief, she told me, I could start with less invasive methods, such as nitrous oxide and morphine, before considering an epidural.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Update on “Gas Station Heroin” and Other Legal Drugs

Stopping the scourge of street drugs—and saving lives and livelihoods in the process—is a daunting task. They’re everywhere, including on gas station and convenience store shelves. But we’re seeing some successes in this fight, and it’s important to highlight those successes so we can build on them.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Why don't some people get COVID?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Every so often you run across a "NOVID."Dr. Jill Foster is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota Medical School."I think most of them probably did [have COVID-19]," Foster said.She says the NOVID group falls into four categories:1: Genes. This is the smallest group, comprised of people who were born with an immunity to the virus.2: Previous immunity from some other kind of coronavirus.3: People who had an asymptomatic case.4: People who have just been super careful. If you're curious, there is an antibody test you can take to see if you've ever had COVID-19, but Dr. Foster says they're not always reliable.The CDC thinks COVID-19 has infected 70 percent of the U.S. population. But because so many cases are asymptomatic, those numbers could be higher.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
440K+
Followers
63K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy