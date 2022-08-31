ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

ABC6.com

Reed, RIPTA to roll out community vans for seniors

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Sen. Jack Reed will join the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority Tuesday to unveil the first of several vans going communities around the Ocean State. Reed will be joined by Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien to gift the van to the Leon Mathieu Senior Center. Pawtucket...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Voters head to primary polls in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WLNE) — Voters in Massachusetts will be able to make their primary selections Tuesday. Polls across the Bay State opened as early as 7 a.m. Some key races that we’ve been keeping an eye on at ABC 6 News include both the Democratic and Republican gubernatorial nominations.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Department of Health clears reopening of two beaches for swimming

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced Saturday that they have cleared two East Bay beaches for swimming. A spokesperson said that the Surfer’s Rock end of Second Beach in Middletown and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth are safe to swim at. RIDOH said...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island beaches to close after Labor Day weekend

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is reminding beachgoers that all state beaches will be closed after Labor Day weekend. In a release, the department said Monday will mark the last day that state beach facilities, restrooms, and concession stands will be open and staffed with lifeguards and rangers.
