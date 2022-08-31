Read full article on original website
RIDOT Director says amount of rainfall ‘exceeded capacity of drainage system’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti said the intense rainfall was the main culprit of flooding that shut down to major thruways Monday. During a virtual news conference Monday evening Alviti said the rainfall exceeded the capacity of the drainage system on Interstate...
Reed, RIPTA to roll out community vans for seniors
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Sen. Jack Reed will join the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority Tuesday to unveil the first of several vans going communities around the Ocean State. Reed will be joined by Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien to gift the van to the Leon Mathieu Senior Center. Pawtucket...
Voters head to primary polls in Massachusetts
BOSTON (WLNE) — Voters in Massachusetts will be able to make their primary selections Tuesday. Polls across the Bay State opened as early as 7 a.m. Some key races that we’ve been keeping an eye on at ABC 6 News include both the Democratic and Republican gubernatorial nominations.
Tuesday marks last day for voters to cast ballots in Massachusetts primary
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Tuesday marks the last day Massachusetts voters can cast their ballots in the statewide primary. Here’s some key races to know before heading to the polls. Governor:. Geoff Diehl. Chris Doughty. Maura Healey. State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz will also be on the ballot,...
Department of Health clears reopening of two beaches for swimming
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced Saturday that they have cleared two East Bay beaches for swimming. A spokesperson said that the Surfer’s Rock end of Second Beach in Middletown and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth are safe to swim at. RIDOH said...
Rhode Island beaches to close after Labor Day weekend
WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is reminding beachgoers that all state beaches will be closed after Labor Day weekend. In a release, the department said Monday will mark the last day that state beach facilities, restrooms, and concession stands will be open and staffed with lifeguards and rangers.
Rhode Island State Police arrest 14 people for drunk driving over Labor Day weekend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said Monday that they arrested 14 people for drunk driving over Labor Day weekend. State police told ABC 6 News that the arrests were made statewide between Friday evening and Monday morning.
