Ross Kemp talks odds of EastEnders return as Grant Mitchell
Ross Kemp has revealed how likely it is that will ever make a full-time return to EastEnders. The legendary former soap star first found fame as the gritty Grant Mitchell between 1990 and 1999 on the BBC soap. The character is returning in a special flashback episode, played by Teddy...
What were the first 25 years of Emmerdale like?
I've only been watching Emmerdale since the late nineties, but what was the show like during the first half of its existence?. Obviously the Dingles didn't exist, and it seems like a much bigger Sugden family dominated the show. Did Home Farm exist before the Tates arrived?. A business but...
Coronation Street - When does the 'Classic' era end?
ITV3 Classic Corrie repeats feel as though they are hurtling towards 'modern' times ... even though current episodes aired over 20 years ago. Many viewers claim different end points for Corrie's Classic era, but what do you think?. Derek Wilton's death, Mavis's exit (1997) The culmination of the Richard Hillman...
EastEnders airs Barbara Smith's exit scenes as Dana Monroe
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired Barbara Smith's exit scenes as Dana Monroe. Thursday's (September 1) episode saw Dana grappling with whether it was the right time to go away to university, or whether she should defer to look after dad Harvey. Dana had made up her mind to stay...
Soaps - Cast Members Opinions of One Another
I think it is always nice to hear when a cast member tells us what they think of another colleague even if it is sometimes negative 😂. Can you think of a positive or negative comment the cast has made about cast or crew?. Shall we start with Freddie Roscoe...
Corrie Discussion Friday 2nd September : On The Rebound
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. We start, as ever with the spoilers. As Jenny assures Rita it was fun while it lasted but she'll get over Leo, Rita's not taken in by her bravado. Stephen and Sarah look over their business plan. When Sarah...
EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw explains why he's bringing back Alfie Moon
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw has spoken about his decision to bring back Alfie Moon. Show bosses recently announced that Shane Richie had agreed to reprise his role as Alfie, who'll be back on screen later this month. Alfie's ex-wife Kat Slater is currently preparing to marry...
EastEnders star Shane Richie reflects on scrapped storyline for Alfie Moon
EastEnders star Shane Richie has spoken about a planned storyline for his character Alfie Moon that never came to fruition. When Alfie was first introduced to Walford in 2002, show bosses intended for him to go down a very different path compared to what eventually transpired. Speaking to Digital Spy...
EE - Kat is Harry's daughter?
The guy in the pub said to Phil "I hear you're getting married again. Charlie slaters girl... but rumour was she was always his brothers" was that meant to just go over our heads??. No Kat is Charlie's daughter but Harry was.... sexually abusing Kat as a teenager, maybe underage...
Hollyoaks - The Female Friendship Group
A positive about the show is the fantastic community scenes between the regular ladies of Hollyoaks. Yes I’ve liked their scenes, especially Cindy’s - Steph has chemistry with a lot of actors. Outside the group, Cindy is also friends with Zara and Nancy, she’s probably one of the...
EastEnders - Genuinely Decent
I know I know. I’m sure there are multiple threads, or episode threads where this is discussed, but the quality of the show in a short few months has increased ten fold. Now I appreciate it might be improving from a very, very low level; but as a viewer from around 1990(ish) who has stayed with the show through the good and bad, this is genuinely the best it’s been in years.
Billy Mitchell (Poss spoilers)
We all know the saying. You wait ages for a bus and four come along at once. Thats exactly what it feels like we are getting with Billy Mitchell. Sidelined for far too long. What I'd like to see more of is a friendship between him and Eve. They go well together.
Death In Paradise star Ben Miller's ITV crime drama sets return date
Former Death In Paradise star Ben Miller's ITV crime drama Professor T is coming back for series 2 – and sooner than you might think. ITV confirmed the official premiere date for the new episodes over on Twitter today (August 31), revealing that the popular crime drama will drop the first episode of series 2 on September 16. The new episode will air on ITV at 9pm.
The Walking Dead's final premiere shares exciting new plot details
The Walking Dead has unveiled new details ahead of its final episodes. The AMC show is due to come to an end later this year, with the final part of season 11 beginning in October – and we now have more info on the premiere of that last batch of episodes.
Big Bang Theory star's Call Me Kat casts Arrow actor in season 3
Call Me Kat, starring The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik, has cast Arrow actor Parker Young in its upcoming third season. According to TVLine, Young will guest star in episode four as Brian Anderson, a man who Kat becomes obsessed with while she's on a mission to have a child.
Married at First Sight star claims bosses set up huge fight scene
Married at First Sight UK star Morag Crichton, who was married to Luke Dawson on the reality show's 2021 season, has claimed that producers set up a huge argument that broke out between the contestants. Last year, things blew up when Morag told the girls over dinner that her co-star...
Rings of Power episode 2 cliffhanger explained — Who is the mystery man?
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 2 spoilers follow. Who is the "Meteor Man"? Why is black stuff leaking out of the cows? And most importantly of all, why did Prime Video come up with such a dumb name for our return to Middle-earth?. Lord of the...
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Launch - September 3 - 6.30pm - ITV1
That time again for more celebrity unmaskings, but with an obvious difference. The title kind of gives it away. Taking their places on the panel for this series will be Jonathan, Ma McCall and Oti Mabuse. Mo will not be judging in this series as he has plans already, but...
The Osbournes set for TV comeback as BBC confirms new series
The Osbournes is being revived over at the BBC. Broadcast for four seasons between 2002 and 2005, MTV's original reality series took viewers behind the domestic curtain with Black Sabbath icon Ozzy Osbourne, his wife Sharon, and their kids Kelly and Jack. Now, BBC Documentaries head of commissioning Clare Sillery...
The Masked Dancer's Oti Mabuse celebrates bond with Davina McCall and the power of championing women
Welcome to Screen Sisters, a collection of conversations about what it means to be a woman working in television both in front of and behind the camera. As well as recognising their contribution to the industry, the series will also examine the highs and lows of working in media, how far television has progressed, and how much further it still has to go.
