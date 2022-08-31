Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
UC Dome ribbon cutting and ceremony set for September 17
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – A Union City landmark, thought lost forever is back home. The opening ceremony and ribbon cutting for the dome is set for September 17 at 4:00 p.m. and is open to the public. The dome committee has worked for six years to restore the...
jtv.tv
Events of Saturday, September 3 – Sunday, September 4, 2022
Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. A wide variety of produce is available from local farmers. Plants, flowers, crafts, home goods, bakery items and more. Corner of Mechanic and Glick, Downtown Jackson. Morning Movies at the Concord Branch. 11 AM. Stop by the Jackson District Library Concord...
WNDU
Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards celebrates 100 years in business
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards in Elkhart County celebrated 100 years of farming on Friday. The business began back in 1922 when William Wheeler Kercher purchased 40 acres just south of Goshen to start an apple orchard. Five generations later, the Kercher family still farms that same land.
WNDU
Nationally renowned pitmaster returns to Dowagiac, serves up BBQ to hometown
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Folks in Dowagiac lined up on Friday to get a taste of some hometown barbeque that’s made its way into the national spotlight!. Pitmaster and contestant in the Netflix series “American BBQ Showdown” James “Big J” Boatright returned to Dowagiac to share his ‘q’ with his hometown.
We Finally Know What’s Replacing The Old Finley’s on W. Main in Kalamazoo
It was the end of an era when the favored Finley's Smokehouse and Grill on W. Main closed its doors in the fall of 2020. Announcing the news via Facebook post, the restaurant said,. To our valued guests,. We are sad to announce that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and...
WANE-TV
Enjoy all things marshmallow at annual festival in Ligonier
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth on Labor Day weekend, a city in Noble County has the answer. The Ligonier Marshmallow Festival is back to celebrate a major product produced in the area: marshmallows. Through Monday, marshmallow lovers can enjoy bake-offs,...
Thief breaks into three businesses in one night
Three businesses, less than a mile from each other, all broken into the same night.
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary Burger
Michigan is filled with great burger joints but there's one particular spot that’s worth seeking out from any corner of the state. This unique dining experience combines local history with incredible fare and a healthy dose of charm. If you're looking for one of the most legendary burger joints in Michigan, look no further than Schlenker's Sandwich Shop in Jackson.
Fire breaks out at Kalamazoo business
Fire officials are investigating what started a fire at a Kalamazoo business on Saturday. The fire broke out at 8:17 p.m. on East Cork Street.
WANE-TV
2 trapped in semi rollover crash on highway in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were trapped inside of a semitrailer that rolled off a highway exit ramp Sunday morning in Fort Wayne, according to a Facebook post from the Southwest Allen County Fire District. The fire district responded around 8:45 a.m. to reports of a semi...
WWMT
3 teens arrested after a fight breaks out at Portage movie theater
PORTAGE, Mich. — Several juveniles were arrested after a fight broke out at a Portage movie theater during a $3 movie night, police said. Three juveniles were arrested following a large fight that started inside the Celebration Cinemas Saturday night, according to Portage Dept. of Public Safety Chief Nick Armold.
This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23
Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
awesomemitten.com
8 Best Apple Festivals in Michigan to Experience
Looking for the best fall apple festivals in Michigan? We’ve got you covered!. When the apples on the trees become ripe, red, and crisp, there’s cause for celebration in Michigan. This fruit is a big deal in the Great Lakes State, as there are nearly 15 million apple trees across the state, as well as about 775 family-owned apple farms and orchards.
wtvbam.com
Three persons injured in Steuben car/motorcycle crash
OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – Three persons were injured Saturday afternoon in a car/motorcycle crash at the intersection of State Road 1 and County Road 500 South. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was reported at about 1:51 p.m.. An initial crash investigation indicated a black 2003 Ford Taurus driven by 71 year old Frankie Handshoe of Hamilton, Indiana, was eastbound on 500 South at the intersection of SR 1 when Handshoe pulled out into the path of a southbound motorcycle after having stopped at the stop sign. The motorcycle was 2009 Harley-Davidson being operated by 51 year old John King of Garrett, Indiana. King was unable to avoid the Ford and King struck the driver’s side. King was treated at the scene and then transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne where he was reported in serious but stable condition. Handshoe and his passenger, 49 year old Georgie Teegardin, of Hamilton, Indiana, were both treated at the scene and then transported to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital for further treatment in stable condition. King was not wearing helmet at the time of the crash. Handshoe and Teegardin were both wearing seatbelts. The crash is still under investigation. Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were Angola Police, Hamilton Police, Hamilton Fire Rescue, and Steuben County EMS.
WANE-TV
Semi turns corner ‘too fast’, rolls over on road in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a semitrailer rollover crash on Friday. The initial investigation revealed a 2016 Freightliner was traveling on US 6 when it came to the corner of CR 61 “too fast” before making the turn, DeKalb County police said. The semi and its metal scrap load rolled over on its side as a result.
Wanted man escapes standoff with police in Southwest Michigan
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Authorities are searching for a wanted man who barricaded himself inside an apartment during a standoff with police before later escaping. The suspect, who was not identified, is not believed to be a threat to the general public, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. Police did not give a description of the man.
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: BCSD reports Farris completes corrections officer academy training
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County Sheriff John Pollack has announced that Todd Farris recently completed a local corrections officer training academy held at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the four-week academy offers a comprehensive, interactive instruction program in...
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Beverly Diane Hickey
Beverly Diane Hickey, 74, of Coldwater passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Masonville Place in Coldwater. A memorial service for Beverly will be held Friday, September 9th, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church in Coldwater. A funeral luncheon will be held concluding the service and a...
WMU student fatally shot was always rooting for others, Kalamazoo cheer coach says
KALAMAZOO, MI – Naya Reynolds was a leader and full of ideas, eager to make a difference. Reynolds, 22, of Kalamazoo, was shot and killed Friday, Aug. 26, on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94. She was a student at Western Michigan University studying criminal justice and sociology.
WANE-TV
Portion of I-69 blocked, in 2nd semi rollover crash of the day
(WANE) – A section of I-69 northbound was blocked off in the right lane after a semitruck crashed about four miles north of Fort Wayne, INDOT announced Saturday afternoon. Allen County Police sent out a public safety alert just before 3 p.m. cautioning drivers to avoid the area near the 321.5 mile-marker near Vandolah Road. According to the alert, a semi was turned over on the highway.
