wshu.org
Connecticut attorney general to investigate alleged Greenwich school hiring discrimination
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has launched a civil rights investigation into alleged hiring discrimination at a Greenwich school. The probe comes after an undercover video surfaced online on Wednesday. It shows an assistant principal at Cos Cob Elementary School in Greenwich allegedly saying he would not hire conservatives and Catholics.
wshu.org
Criminal investigation underway into Connecticut troopers' fake ticket scheme
Connecticut’s top prosecutor has opened a criminal investigation into a report that four state police officers wrote hundreds of phony traffic tickets to improve their productivity. A Hearst Connecticut Media investigation uncovered the scheme last weekend. According to the report, state police records show that four troopers in southeastern...
