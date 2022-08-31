Obamas head to White House for portrait unveiling, after event axed during Trump era

WASHINGTON ( KNX ) — Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama head back to the White House next week for some long overdue business put off by the Trump admistration.

The former president, 61, and former first lady, 58, will be hosted by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on the afternoon of Wednesday Sept. 7, for the unveiling of their official White House portrait, the White House announced Wednesday morning.

The ceremony will take place in the East Room.

It's tradition for the sitting president and first lady to welcome their immediate predecessors to the White House for the portrait unveiling, but that didn't happen with former president Donald Trump, who had a rocky relationship with Obama.

The COVID-19 pandemic further delayed the unveiling.

As is tradition, the artist of the portrait will be revealed at the ceremony.

