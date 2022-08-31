ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Obamas head to White House for portrait unveiling, after event axed during Trump era

By 1010 Wins Newrsoom
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yA63z_0hccU2wF00

WASHINGTON ( KNX ) — Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama head back to the White House next week for some long overdue business put off by the Trump admistration.

The former president, 61, and former first lady, 58, will be hosted by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on the afternoon of Wednesday Sept. 7, for the unveiling of their official White House portrait, the White House announced Wednesday morning.

The ceremony will take place in the East Room.

It's tradition for the sitting president and first lady to welcome their immediate predecessors to the White House for the portrait unveiling, but that didn't happen with former president Donald Trump, who had a rocky relationship with Obama.

The COVID-19 pandemic further delayed the unveiling.

As is tradition, the artist of the portrait will be revealed at the ceremony.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Trump-appointed judge blocks FBI from using evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and orders special master review

A Florida federal judge named to the bench by Donald Trump has barred the Department of Justice from using the thousands of government-owned documents seized during the 8 August search of his property to further an ongoing criminal investigation into the ex-president. The Monday order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon blocks — temporarily — the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on which most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws laying out criminal penalties for mishandling national defence information and obstructing justice. The government will not be able to use...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy