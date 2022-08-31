Despite a recent uptick the last few months, the unemployment rate across Southeast Texas is still on a downward trajectory. According to data from the Texas Workforce Commission, combined unemployment in Jefferson, Hardin and Orange counties increased from 6.3% percent in April 2022 to 7.3% in July 2022. Statewide unemployment during that same time window increased from 3.7% to 4.3%.

