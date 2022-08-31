Read full article on original website
Palin urges Begich to drop House bid; Begich declines
WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. House candidate Sarah Palin called on fellow Republican Nick Begich to drop out of the race Monday, holding a news conference in the same place where on a holiday weekend more than a decade ago she announced plans to resign as Alaska's governor.
California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food...
Record hot labor market has Minnesota scrambling for workers
MANKATO, Minn. - A construction company needs workers so badly, they're flying them in from Puerto Rico and from Texas and paying $20 an hour to install roofs. An online Halloween costume retailer booked hundreds of hotel rooms across the city to house its seasonal workforce. Welcome to Mankato, Minnesota,...
Local unemployment numbers still on downward trajectory, despite recent uptick
Despite a recent uptick the last few months, the unemployment rate across Southeast Texas is still on a downward trajectory. According to data from the Texas Workforce Commission, combined unemployment in Jefferson, Hardin and Orange counties increased from 6.3% percent in April 2022 to 7.3% in July 2022. Statewide unemployment during that same time window increased from 3.7% to 4.3%.
