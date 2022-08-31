ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

The Trussville Tribune

REMINDER: Pinson Trade Days this Saturdary

From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — Pinson Trade Days will be held on Saturday, September 3, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Main Street in Historic Downtown Pinson. Vendors ranged from the regular shops on Main Street — including Patti’s on Main Street, Celina’s Boutique, Barking Bee Coffee, and Price’s Ice Cream. In […]
PINSON, AL
Trussville, AL
Trussville, AL
Clay, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Peoples Bank of Alabama announces expansion into Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Peoples Bank of Alabama has announced its continued expansion in Jefferson County with the opening of its Trussville branch location at 305 Main Street in Trussville. Peoples Bank of Alabama, headquartered in Cullman, Alabama, is a trusted community bank dedicated to serving families, individuals, workers, and businesses in […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Springville police chief recognized at annual Association of Chiefs of Police Conference

From The Tribune staff reports SPRINGVILLE — Springville Police Chief Wayne Walton received certification and recognition on August 4, 2022, at the annual Association of Chiefs of Police Conference in Orange Beach, Alabama. “On behalf of the University Partnership for Alabama Continuing Education and the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police (AACOP), I take great […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Homewood man dies in auto accident

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the identity of an Alabaster man who died as a result of a Tuesday, August 30 vehicular accident. Robert Wayne Nelson Jr., 54, “was a passenger of a motor vehicle that collided into the rear of a truck,” Chief Deputy Coroner Bill […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Irondale man dies in I-59/20 auto accident

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An Irondale man was killed Thursday in an accident on Interstate 59/20. Oneil Xavier Frazier, 43, was stopped in the hazard lane on the side of interstate between the Airport Highway exit and the I-20 East entrance ramp around 7:30 a.m. His Nissan Altima was struck from behind […]
IRONDALE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATED: Weekend death toll climbs to 5 as Birmingham opens 3rd homicide investigation

From Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A deadly weekend in Birmingham continued Saturday as police opened the third homicide investigation since Friday. In total, five people have been killed, and at least two more have sustained life-threatening injuries related to the incidents. Late Saturday, officers were called to the scene in the 100 block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Main St. Soles: ‘Saving souls and selling soles’

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Main St. Soles, located at 107 Kay Avenue in Trussville, opened their doors on July 1, 2022, and for the past two months, they have been buying, selling, and trading the best soles to the community. They also have a variety of t-shirts, hoodies, stickers, and shoe selections ranging […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Indiana woman dies in Cullman County crash

From The Tribune staff reports CULLMAN COUNTY — A multi-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Vincennes, Indiana, woman that occurred on Wednesday, August 31, at approximately 10:40 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Ruth A. Bahr, 58, was fatally injured when the 2017 Buick Envision in which she was a passenger […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

American Legion Post 205 announces upcoming events

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The American Legion SSG Michael W. Hosey Post 205, Clay-Trussville, has announced several upcoming events. Robert Langford, second vice commander for American Legion Post 205, said the American Legion is here for the community and its veterans. Post 205 meets every second Monday of each month at the […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

