Related
Trussville Civic Center hosts Beauty for Ashes Recovery Conference
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — In partnership with UAB Arts in Medicine, the Beauty for Ashes Recovery Conference will be held at the Trussville Civic Center on Saturday, September 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Beauty for Ashes Recovery Conference was created by New Awakening Recovery Services, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization […]
REMINDER: Pinson Trade Days this Saturdary
From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — Pinson Trade Days will be held on Saturday, September 3, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Main Street in Historic Downtown Pinson. Vendors ranged from the regular shops on Main Street — including Patti’s on Main Street, Celina’s Boutique, Barking Bee Coffee, and Price’s Ice Cream. In […]
7th homicide investigation in 4 days underway in Birmingham
From Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The killing in Birmingham continues at a torrid pace after police responded to a person shot on Monday night. The incident was the second homicide of the day, the seventh in the last four days in the city. Officers were called to the scene of a homicide at the […]
Deadly holiday weekend adds another victim, Birmingham investigates 6th homicide in 4 days
From Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The deadly holiday weekend in Birmingham has now claimed a sixth victim. Police are investigating a shooting death at The Quest nightclub at 6 a.m. this morning. The nightclub is located at 416 24th Ave. South. Officers answering the call found two victims shot, according to Birmingham Police Sgt. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Center Point City Council discusses sheriff’s policing proposal
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — The Center Point City Council discussed and took issues with several points outlined in a proposed contract from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department during the Center Point City Council meeting Thursday evening. In a brief meeting held at the Center Point Community Center while the City […]
REMINDER: Registration for BOOKIN’ IT 5K race ends October 15
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Friends of the Trussville Library and the Trussville Public Library is pleased to announce their first annual BOOKIN’ IT 5K Race/Walk coming up this Fall on Saturday, October 15, at 8 a.m. The race will start and end at the Trussville Public Library and will be chip […]
Trussville FD responds to roof fire at Rodney Scott’s BBQ
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Fire and Rescue responded to a roof fire at Rodney’s Scott’s BBQ on Saturday, September 3, at approximately 9:41 p.m. According to Fire Chief Tim Shotts, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but the fire investigator will be there today. Shotts said […]
205 Trunk or Treat benefiting and honoring local veterans in Pinson
From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — American Legion SSG Michael W. Hosey Post 205, Clay-Trussville, Alabama’s Auxiliary, is hosting the 205 Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will take place in the parking lot of the Post, located at 7257 Old Springville Road, Pinson, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
In the middle of deadly weekend, Birmingham mayor pleads for end to gang violence
From Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — In the midst of a deadly holiday weekend in Birmingham, with two days yet to go, Mayor Randall Woodfin made a plea to end gang violence in the city. Woodfin addressed to problem following three separate homicides that left five people dead, five people wounded and two children with […]
Trussville teen seeks medical treatment over seas for ‘Long-COVID’
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — A high schooler’s senior year is supposed to be filled with excitement and anticipation for the ending of one chapter and the beginning of another. However, for 19-year-old Landen Williams, the last 15 months have been anything but exciting. Landen was diagnosed with COVID in April 2021, and his […]
Peoples Bank of Alabama announces expansion into Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Peoples Bank of Alabama has announced its continued expansion in Jefferson County with the opening of its Trussville branch location at 305 Main Street in Trussville. Peoples Bank of Alabama, headquartered in Cullman, Alabama, is a trusted community bank dedicated to serving families, individuals, workers, and businesses in […]
Springville police chief recognized at annual Association of Chiefs of Police Conference
From The Tribune staff reports SPRINGVILLE — Springville Police Chief Wayne Walton received certification and recognition on August 4, 2022, at the annual Association of Chiefs of Police Conference in Orange Beach, Alabama. “On behalf of the University Partnership for Alabama Continuing Education and the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police (AACOP), I take great […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Homewood man dies in auto accident
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the identity of an Alabaster man who died as a result of a Tuesday, August 30 vehicular accident. Robert Wayne Nelson Jr., 54, “was a passenger of a motor vehicle that collided into the rear of a truck,” Chief Deputy Coroner Bill […]
Irondale man dies in I-59/20 auto accident
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An Irondale man was killed Thursday in an accident on Interstate 59/20. Oneil Xavier Frazier, 43, was stopped in the hazard lane on the side of interstate between the Airport Highway exit and the I-20 East entrance ramp around 7:30 a.m. His Nissan Altima was struck from behind […]
Trussville City Fest is set to ‘Let the Good Times Roll’
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Local festival fans will be pleased to learn that this year’s Trussville City Fest, presented by Trussville Gas & Water, is growing again, thanks to the efforts of the Trussville City Fest Committee. Formed in 2020, the committee reconvened this past April to begin piecing together a multi-location, […]
Obituary: Richard Wallace Linn (September 8, 1932 ~ August 28, 2022)
Richard Wallace Linn, 89, passed away on August 28, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Hospital Birmingham. Richard Wallace Linn was born on September 8, 1932, in Birmingham, to Wallace Linn and Annie Mary Linn. He had seven sisters, Mary Elizabeth Lind (deceased), Rita Alderson, Mittie Jane McNalley, Patricia Ann Doss, Paula Pope (deceased), Theresa Kirnbauer, and […]
UPDATED: Weekend death toll climbs to 5 as Birmingham opens 3rd homicide investigation
From Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A deadly weekend in Birmingham continued Saturday as police opened the third homicide investigation since Friday. In total, five people have been killed, and at least two more have sustained life-threatening injuries related to the incidents. Late Saturday, officers were called to the scene in the 100 block of […]
Main St. Soles: ‘Saving souls and selling soles’
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Main St. Soles, located at 107 Kay Avenue in Trussville, opened their doors on July 1, 2022, and for the past two months, they have been buying, selling, and trading the best soles to the community. They also have a variety of t-shirts, hoodies, stickers, and shoe selections ranging […]
Indiana woman dies in Cullman County crash
From The Tribune staff reports CULLMAN COUNTY — A multi-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Vincennes, Indiana, woman that occurred on Wednesday, August 31, at approximately 10:40 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Ruth A. Bahr, 58, was fatally injured when the 2017 Buick Envision in which she was a passenger […]
American Legion Post 205 announces upcoming events
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The American Legion SSG Michael W. Hosey Post 205, Clay-Trussville, has announced several upcoming events. Robert Langford, second vice commander for American Legion Post 205, said the American Legion is here for the community and its veterans. Post 205 meets every second Monday of each month at the […]
