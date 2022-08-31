ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Variety Sets ‘Bros’ Cover Party, Chanel Female Filmmaker Dinner, Phiphen Studios Event at Toronto Film Festival

By William Earl
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PJQE9_0hccTn6o00

Variety will host three parties, in addition to its interview and portrait studio, at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. To kick off the festival, Variety will celebrate its Billy Eichner cover story with a cocktail party for his film “Bros” on Sept. 9. Universal’s romantic comedy, featuring an all-LGBT cast, will premiere at TIFF. Skyy Vodka is the premier partner of the party and will provide a custom cocktail for guests to enjoy.

On Sept. 10, Variety and Chanel will bring back their celebration of female filmmakers with a private, invite-only dinner with top talent, filmmakers and executives. Chanel has partnered with TIFF to create the Chanel Women Writers’ Network, an alumnae program and extension of Share Her Journey’s annual TIFF Writers’ Studio. The Chanel Women Writers’ Network reinforces the brand’s commitment to championing women in the arts and creating opportunities for their artistic and professional development.

Also on Sept. 10, Variety and Phiphen Studios will fete the launch of the New York/New Jersey-based, state-of-the-art postproduction facility. The invite-only celebration will take place on Sept. 10 at the Variety Studio. Attendees will include filmmakers and industry executives, including Phiphen CEO Jane Oster Sinisi, COO Molly Conners and the Phiphen Pictures team.

Launching in early September, boutique postproduction and production office facility Phiphen Studios — located just over the George Washington Bridge — will feature office spaces, a screening room, edit rentals, sound mix rooms and more.

Coverage from the parties will be published on Variety.com following the events.

Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Brendan Fraser Breaks Down in Tears as ‘The Whale’ Gets Huge 6-Minute Standing Ovation in Venice

If the Sunday night world premiere of “The Whale” at the Venice Film Festival is any indication, Brendan Fraser’s return to Hollywood will be met with plenty of cheers — and even more tears. When the credits rolled on the Darren Aronofsky drama, in which Fraser plays a 600-pound gay man confined to a wheelchair, the actor was overcome with emotion. Fraser sobbed throughout the six-minute standing ovation, which will likely put him at the forefront of this year’s best actor Oscars race. Among those spotted inside the Sala Grande Theatre were Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Nick Kroll and Hillary Clinton staffer Huma Abedin,...
MOVIES
Variety

Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Keep Their Distance During 4-Minute Venice Standing Ovation for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

On Monday night, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde both attended the world premiere of the drama “Don’t Worry Daring” at the Venice Film Festival, but they kept their distance — almost as if they weren’t even in the same film together. Pugh had skipped the press conference for the film earlier in the day. When the audience at Venice erupted into a 4-minute standing ovation for the film, a teary-eyed Pugh — who was sitting several seats away from Wilde — turned away completely from her director, as she instead faced (and danced with) her co-star Nick Kroll. The film seemed to...
MOVIES
Variety

Florence Pugh Missing ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Venice Press Conference, but Will Walk the Red Carpet

Although Florence Pugh will be attending the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling,” the star is limiting her promotional activities at the festival. After arriving in Venice by private jet, Pugh will attend Monday’s red carpet premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling.” However, the actress will not be participating in the press conference for the film, which is set to take place earlier that same day. Pugh’s flight arrives in Italy after the presser. The actress’ plans for Venice were confirmed to Variety by festival representatives. Pugh leads “Don’t Worry Darling” alongside an ensemble that includes Harry Styles, Chris...
MOVIES
Variety

Eddie Redmayne to Receive Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Festival

Academy Award-winner Eddie Redmayne will be awarded a Golden Eye for his career achievements during the 18th Zurich Film Festival (Sept. 22-Oct. 2). The British actor will receive the award in person on Sept. 25 prior to presenting the European premiere of Tobias Lindholm’s thriller “The Good Nurse,” in which he plays a nurse who poses a deadly threat to his patients. He will also participate in a ZFF Masters session. Redmayne is one of his generation’s leading character actors. The broader public will recognize him as Newt Scamander from the fantasy franchise “Fantastic Beasts,” the arthouse crowd will know him...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Eichner
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Variety

Top News Agencies Up in Arms Against Venice Film Festival Over New Red Carpet Footage Restrictions — Will The Festival Budge?

Top international news agencies, including the Associated Press and Reuters, are up in arms against the Venice Film Festival over what they claim are restrictions to access footage of the fest’s star-studded red carpet activities and press conferences. In past years, the agencies have been able to give their clients more or less unlimited amounts of Venice footage, excluding live feeds. Upon arrival on the Lido this year, with no forewarning, agency video teams collected their red carpet accreditation on opening day and were then handed a form to sign telling them there is a 90-second limit, the groups allege. The 90-second...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Whale’ Star Brendan Fraser on Playing a Man Who Weighs 600 Pounds: ‘I Needed to Learn to Move In a New Way’

Brendan Fraser, the star of the Venice-premiering movie “The Whale,” says he needed to “learn how to move in a new way” in order to play his character Charlie, who weighs 600 lbs. Fraser takes on his most substantial role in a number of years with Darren Aronofsky’s latest, in which Charlie is slowly eating himself to death while struggling with congestive heart failure. An English teacher who holds online courses (with the camera off), Charlie eats to escape the pain of losing the love of his life, his former night-school student Alan, with whom he began a relationship after leaving...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Updates Fans One Year After Stroke: ‘Yes, I’m Still Here’

Pauley Perrette, who played the beloved character Abby Sciuto on “NCIS” for 15 years before leaving the series in 2018, has offered fans an update on her health, one year after she suffered a stroke. In a tweet shared by Perrette on Saturday, the actress shared a video opening up about some of the struggles she’s faced, saying that she’s “still a survivor.” “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette opens the video saying. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do I cheat death? Like...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘L’Immensità’ Review: Penélope Cruz Adds Dazzle to a Gentle, Poignant Tale of Transgender Adolescence

“L’Immensità” is director Emanuele Crialese’s first feature film in 11 years, and only his fifth in a quarter-century: The gifted Italian, best known to international audiences for his splendid, richly felt Ellis Island immigrant saga “Golden Door,” has never been one for unconsidered or impersonal projects. At first glance, then, one might wonder what drew him out of hibernation for a film that, with its trim runtime and small-scale domestic narrative, belies a title that translates as “immensity.” This 1970s-set story of a 12-year-old navigating his gender identity while his mother battles mental health demons is too palpably pained and...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cocktail Party#Film Industry#Tiff#Journey#The New York New Jersey#The Phiphen Pictures
Variety

The Weeknd Cuts Short Los Angeles Concert: ‘I Lost My Voice… I’m Sorry’

The Weeknd’s Saturday night concert at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles came to an abrupt end just after 9:30 p.m. The singer, who was wrapping up a two-night run at the stadium, said he had lost his voice and didn’t feel he could provide the show that people paid for. “I don’t know what just happened… but I just lost my voice,” he told the crowd from the stage. “This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now. I’m gonna make sure everybody’s good...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

My 14-Year-Old Daughter Snapped a Venice Selfie With Timothée Chalamet: ‘I Went Crazy — My Heart Was Pounding’

On July 26, the day the Venice lineup was announced, my 14-year-old daughter Emma started hounding me that I had to take her on the red carpet to see Timothée Chalamet. Eventually, I relented, even though I thought the movie, “Bones and All” — about two cannibals who fall in love — would be too gory for her. So we struck a compromise: We’d try to meet Chalamet (or “Timmy,” as he’s called) without going inside to see the film. So there we were — Emma; her friend Nina, 13; and me — on a balmy late afternoon in a...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Passes ‘Black Panther’ as Fifth-Highest Grossing Movie Ever in North America

“Top Gun: Maverick” has crossed $700 million in North America, becoming one of six movies to ever surpass that milestone at the domestic box office. The film returned to the top of box office charts over Labor Day weekend, adding $7.9 million between Friday and Monday and bringing ticket sales to $701 million. According to Paramount, “Maverick” is the only film to ever be No. 1 at the domestic box office for both Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays.  After 15 weeks of release, the sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1986 blockbuster has overtaken Marvel’s behemoth “Black Panther” ($700.4 million) as the fifth-highest...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

The Match Factory Scores Multiple Sales on Gianni Amelio’s ‘Lord of the Ants’ Ahead of Venice Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Prominent arthouse sales company The Match Factory has closed multiple sales on Italian auteur Gianni Amelio’s Venice competition title “Lord of the Ants” ahead of its Venice premiere on Tuesday. The Match Factory has sealed deals on Amelio’s latest work – which is a biopic of Italian poet, playwright and director Aldo Braibanti, who was jailed in 1968 due to a Fascist-era anti-gay law – that will ensure the film’s theatrical release in: Australia/New Zealand (Palace Films); Japan (Zazie Films); Spain (Surtsey Films); Sweden (TriArt Film) and Greece (Ama Films). Further deals are in negotiation, the company said. Braibanti was convicted after a complaint from...
MOVIES
Variety

MK2 Films Sells Koji Fukada’s Venice Competition Film ‘Love Life’ to Key Markets (EXCLUSIVE)

MK2 Films has scored key territory deals on Japanese director Koji Fukada’s “Love Life,” which makes its world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival. Set in contemporary Japan, “Love Life” is a character-driven film revolving around Taeko and her husband, Jiro, who are living a peaceful existence with her young son, Keita. When a tragic accident brings the boy’s long-lost father, Park, back into her life, Taeko throws herself into helping this deaf and homeless man to cope with the pain and guilt. Popular Japanese actress Fumino Kimura (“The Fable: The Killer Who Doesn’t Kill”) headlines the film. MK2 Films...
MOVIES
Variety

Carolina Cavalli’s ‘Amanda’ Debuts First-Look Clip Ahead of Venice Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given exclusive access to a first-look clip for “Amanda,” Carolina Cavalli’s quirky Italian-cool film in Venice Horizons, starring Benedetta Porcaroli (star of Netflix series “Baby”), and featuring Italian heavyweight Giovanna Mezzogiorno, and Italian “X-Factor” winner Michele Bravi. The film, which is reminiscent of early Wes Anderson, premieres at Venice on Monday, then goes to Toronto – it’s the only Italian film to play both fests this year. Charades is handling international sales. I Wonder is distributing in Italy. The film centers on Amanda, 24, who lives mostly isolated and has never had any friends, even if it’s the thing...
MOVIES
Variety

Poland’s American Film Festival Unspools 13th Annual Showcase of Contemporary and Classic American Cinema

A cross-section of works from revered masters and fresh faces will take center stage at Poland’s American Film Festival (AFF), whose 13th edition takes place Nov. 8 – 13 in Wrocław, Poland. Established in 2010 as the sister event of the New Horizons Film Festival, a showcase of independent and arthouse cinema launched in 2001, the AFF bills itself as the first film event in Central Europe solely devoted to the works of contemporary and classic American cinema. “We are searching for those voices, those auteurs, those talents and tendencies, and those waves of American film that are the most original and...
MOVIES
Variety

Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous Emmy Award

Wakanda Forever. Chadwick Boseman’s spirit lives on. The Television Academy gave one last honor to the late actor’s greatness by bestowing him with an Emmy award. Boseman received a posthumous win for outstanding character voice-over for T’Challa in the animated series “What If…?” from Disney+ and Marvel Studios. The actor made an indelible mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe delivering stunning performances as T’Challa in “Captain America: Civil War” and “Black Panther” as well as “Avengers: End Game.” But his voice work as Star-Lord T’Challa in the animated series would be one of his last projects. The show aired on Disney+ almost a year...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Philly’s Made in America Festival Scores With Latin Stars Like Bad Bunny Joining Hip-Hop Favorites Like Tyler, the Creator: Concert Review

Jay-Z waxed outraged, last Thursday on social media, at having been called a ”capitalist” for his diverse business ventures and their wild fiduciary successes  — this after having once famously said, “I’m not a businessman. I’m a business, man.” But watching the fruit of Hova’s labors where his Made in America music festival was concerned, if making money and bringing together crowds for prime hip-hop and chart-topping Latin artistry is wrong, who needs to be right? The annual Labor Day weekend, two-day event in Philadelphia’s Art Museum area, partnered with Live Nation, found fresh ways into reinvention, relevancy and paying customers in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Variety

Harry Styles on His Budding Acting Career: ‘I Feel Like I Have No Idea What I’m Doing’

Pop star Harry Styles may be in one of the most hotly anticipated movies at the Venice Film Festival, but he still considers himself a newbie in the acting world. The musician told journalists in Venice: “Music I’ve done a little longer so I’m a bit more comfortable. What I like about acting is I feel like I have no idea what I’m doing.” The “Don’t Worry Darling” star said he considers music and acting to be “opposite in a lot of ways.” “Making music is a really personal thing,” said Styles, who was speaking at a press conference for the Warner Bros....
MUSIC
Variety

Venice Critics’ Week Body-Swap Drama ‘Skin Deep’ Bows Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

German helmer Alex Schaad takes on the body-swap trope in Venice Critics’ Week title “Skin Deep,” produced by Walker + Worm Film in co-production with Bayerischer Rundfunk and Donndorffilm. Beta Cinema, which handles the sales, has shared its trailer exclusively with Variety ahead of the film’s world premiere at the Italian fest. The intimate, character-driven story sees a young couple – played by “And Tomorrow the Entire World” actor Mala Emde and Jonas Dassler – deciding to visit a remote island, hoping they might be able to solve their problems in a place that literally allows you to be someone else. But...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

80K+
Followers
59K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy