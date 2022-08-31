ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Destiny 2 Players Are Donning Gold Armor For A Heartwarming Cause

Destiny 2 players have begun donning gold armor and gear in the game as part of an effort to raise awareness for childhood cancer. After a social media post detailed how a father lost his child to a form of pediatric cancer known as Ewings Sarcoma, the message began to slowly gather steam and eventually gained attention across a number of platforms.
LOTR: The Rings Of Power Reaches 25 Million Viewers In First 24 Hours

Amazon Studio's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power had a massive debut on Prime Video. Amazon has announced that the show reached "25 million global viewers" in its first 24 hours. This made The Rings of Power the "most watched series premieres on Prime Video," Amazon said.
