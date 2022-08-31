ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves closer explains why he can’t stop blowing saves lately

Atlanta Braves closer Kenley Jansen explains why he keeps on blowing saves for the team. Fresh off his sixth blown save of the season, Atlanta Braves closer Kenley Jansen knows exactly what is wrong with his game of late: His delivery is out of whack. While the 34-year-old right-hander from...
Braves: Huge return looming to give Atlanta reinforcement for playoffs

The Atlanta Braves already look like they’re trending up for the playoffs but now Mike Soroka’s coming return could provide reinforcements. Even if the Atlanta Braves are still trailing the hated Mets in the NL East entering September, there are a ton of reasons to be optimistic about the club as they head toward the postseason and potentially a return trip to the World Series.
