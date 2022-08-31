Read full article on original website
Julie Compton
4d ago
Repeat something often enough, people believe it as truth. This isn’t journalism it’s state propaganda.
Inflation has Oregon voters on edge about their finances as election nears
Inflation is far and away Oregonians’ top concern as the general election approaches, new polling finds, as voters remain acutely concerned about their own finances. A quarter of likely Oregon voters in a new poll by DHM Research listed cost of living as the biggest consideration in their choice for governor. That ranked far above other hot-button issues, among them homelessness (13%), crime (11%), abortion and climate change (10% apiece).
Readers respond: Send message with vote on gun measure
It is nearly time for Oregon voters to send a message only they can send. Congress passed their bill, but that’s not the same. They are politicians. Politicians have agendas. Oregon voters express collective wisdom and common values. Oregon voters express morality. What Oregon voters say cannot be dismissed. There is weight and substance. When Oregon voters speak, questions are answered clearly.
Oregon’s unaffiliated voters: more partisan than you might think
If Oregon’s registered Democrats vote Democratic in this November’s general election, and the Republicans vote Republican, those numbers alone won’t come close to settling the deal. A big reason: The largest group of voters in Oregon are the NAVs – those who register as “nonaffiliated.” (Disclosure: I’m one of them.) But what does that mean […] The post Oregon’s unaffiliated voters: more partisan than you might think appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
WWEEK
How Betsy Johnson’s Campaign to Unify Oregon Exposes Its Divisions
Oregon vs. Portland seems to be the theme of this year’s election season. Rural communities resent how Portland has represented the state at large, and Portland is obviously struggling with its own systems of governance. Still, any politician platforming on returning Oregon to anything resembling an Oregon of yore is not campaigning to me: a queer-parented, biracial, mother of a disabled son. Nor are they campaigning to any of my friends, or contemporaries, or basically anyone who isn’t old, rich and white.
Salinas wants to be a voice for the people in Oregon’s 6th congressional district
Andrea Salinas is no stranger to politics. The democrat from Lake Oswego is running for Congress in Oregon's new 6th congressional district.
These are the Oregon counties with the most seniors
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
ijpr.org
Medford joins statewide lawsuit challenging climate regulations
Oregon’s Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rulemaking, adopted earlier this summer, was designed to encourage affordable, climate-friendly development in the state’s most populated areas. But more than ten cities, including Springfield, Keizer, Happy Valley and now Medford, have joined a lawsuit challenging those rules. According to Medford...
KATU.com
Key differences in Oregon governor candidates' approach to public safety
SALEM, Ore. — When it comes to electoral campaigns, public safety is not a new talking point, but it's one that is growing in popularity this election. On Aug. 23, U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy visited the Portland-metro area and hosted a "Roundtable on Public Safety," featuring Republican candidates for Oregon's three open congressional seats.
Fox News
Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate: Portland needs to change
GOP gubernatorial nominee in Oregon Christine Drazan discussed how Portland and Oregon as a whole are facing decline and struggling to reign in violent crime on "Hannity." CHRISTINE DRAZAN: You know, Oregonians are demanding better. They're demanding better from their leaders. What we're experiencing has been a decade of decline under progressive, extreme, single-party leadership in our state, and we are feeling it across the whole state, but especially in Portland, where they are less safe today than they have ever been before.
Readers respond: New law, not racial profiling, behind verdict
As the presiding juror in the lawsuit filed by Michael Mangum against Walmart, I wanted to point out a missed opportunity for The Oregonian/OregonLive to educate the public on a new law that could affect anyone, (“Shopping while Black: Walmart ordered to pay Portland area man $4.4M for summoning police on bogus charges,” Aug. 22).
Oregon-based hydrogen hub eyes $8B offered in federal funding
An Oregon company thinks it has a shot at claiming some of the $8 billion the federal government is offering to hydrogen hubs.
philomathnews.com
State Education Department recommends big changes to graduation requirements
The Oregon Department of Education recommends the state make big changes to high school graduation requirements, including ending a decades-old requirement to show proficiency in reading, writing and other skills on top of credit-bearing coursework in those subjects. The department also recommends ending a requirement that students pass Algebra I,...
Homelessness is an issue in every part of Oregon, OHA report states
The homeless crisis is more than a Portland problem, and dealing with it will take more than a Portland solution.
kezi.com
Gun measure requiring permit-to-purchase and banning high capacity magazines up on November ballot
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- There's renewed attention on Measure 114 after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway in Bend. The shooting left three dead, including the gunman. Measure 114 calls for requiring permits issued by law enforcement to buy a firearm; requiring photo ID, fingerprints, safety training and a criminal background check to apply for a permit; and prohibiting manufacturing, purchasing, selling, possessing and using magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
430k Oregon households will get $69 million in extra food benefits in September
Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will get an extra payment on top of their usual allotment this month, the state of Oregon said Friday. The emergency benefits for the 433,000 Oregon households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments, formerly known as food stamps, will be issued directly onto recipients’ Oregon Trail electronic benefit cards Sept. 13, Sept. 30 or Oct. 4. Recipients do not need to do anything to receive the extra payments, which have been authorized by the federal government throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
What to know about the health of honey bee colonies in Oregon
Stacker investigated honey bee health in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
klcc.org
New report suggests changes for Oregon graduation requirements
Senate Bill 744, passed by the Oregon Legislature last year, ordered the Oregon Department of Education to deliver a report evaluating the state’s graduation requirements by Sept. 1, 2022. Released Thursday, ODE’s report outlines research and recommendations on what’s expected of Oregon high school graduates, with two main findings...
theashlandchronicle.com
Increased Emergency SNAP Benefits Continue in September
Most Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will continue to receive temporarily increased emergency food benefits in September. Approximately 433,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $69 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits. These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of...
Chronicle
The Youngest Women’s World Elk Calling Champ Is a 12-Year-Old From Oregon
Elk sounds vary from grunts, screams and coos to something like an excited chimpanzee – a sound human elk callers refer to as “chuckling.” None of it sounds like something that would emanate from a 12-year-old girl. But the new, youngest ever Women’s World Elk Calling Champion is Ella Lees, a middle schooler from La Grande.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Coalition Receives $41 Million In Federal Funding To Promote Massive Timber’ For Housing
The White House announced Friday that a large infusion of government funding will be given to a nonprofit in Oregon that is working to provide affordable housing and grow the state’s forestry business. The Mass Timber Coalition, an organization led by the Port of Portland and made up of...
